Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by Hamas on May 11, 2021.
More than 1,000 rockets have lit up the skies of Israeli cities, while at least one high-rise residential building was leveled in the Israeli bombardment of the blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip, home to 2 million Palestinians.
At least 53 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Israeli bombardment, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
— Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Elisha Golan, 73, looks through the rubble at her house in Yehud, central Israel, on May 12, after rockets were fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
— Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip on May 12.
— Amir Cohen / Reuters
A mother mourns over her son, Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Aqqaba, near the West Bank town of Tubas, on May 12.
— Majdi Mohammed / AP
People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11.
— Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Mourners carry the coffin of Israeli Arab Khalil Awaad and his daughter Nadine, 16, during their funeral in Dahmash, near the Israeli city of Lod, on May 12. A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit their house early Wednesday.
— Heidi Levine / AP
Fire rages early on May 12 at a refinery in Ashkelon, Israel, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day.
— Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
Mourners attend the funeral of Rashid Abu Ara, 16, who was killed during clashes with Israeli troops in the village of Aqaba near Nablus, West Bank, on May 12.
— Jaafar Ashtiyeh / AFP - Getty Images
Rescuers evacuate an elderly woman from a building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on May 12.
— Khalil Hamra / AP
A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunis following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza strip on May 12.
— Youssef Massoud / AFP - Getty Images
People take cover under a bridge in Tel Aviv, on May 11 after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip.
— Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP - Getty Images
Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes between Israeli Arabs and police in Lod, Israel, on May 11.
— Heidi levine / AP
Mourners comfort the mother of Hussien Hamad, 11, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on May 11.
— Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip over Ashkelon, Israel, on May 11.
— Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
Palestinians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 11.
— Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Burned cars in the town of Holon on May 11 after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip.
— Ahmad Gharabli / AFP - Getty Images
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem in the West Bank on May 11.