Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by Hamas on May 11, 2021.

More than 1,000 rockets have lit up the skies of Israeli cities, while at least one high-rise residential building was leveled in the Israeli bombardment of the blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip, home to 2 million Palestinians.

At least 53 people, including 14 children, were killed in the Israeli bombardment, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.