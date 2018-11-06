Image:

Midterms 2018

Midterms 2018: Voters brave long lines to cast midterm ballots

At schools, churches and car dealerships, voters turned out in huge numbers to have their say on Election Day.

Fairfax, Virginia

People vote at the Greenspring Retirement center on Nov. 6, 2018.

Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections will determine control of Congress — and while President Donald Trump's name doesn't appear on the ballot, his presidency and his policies are on the line.

 

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Hollywood, Florida

Voters line up as the polls open at David Park Community Center.

Susan Stocker / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Los Angeles

Sarah Salem, 34, swims as voters cast their ballots at Echo Deep Pool.

Jae C. Hong / AP
Brooklyn, New York

A child looks out from under a voting booth at the East Midwood Jewish Center.

Angela Weiss. / AFP - Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

A stuffed tiger visits a voting booth at the Whetstone Community Center.

John Minchillo / AP
Atlanta

Kristen Leach votes with her 6-month-old daughter, Nora.

David Goldman / AP
Brooklyn, New York

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at P.S. 22 in Prospect Heights.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Dubuque, Iowa

Lynda Klosterman casts her vote at a Theisen's Home and Auto store.

KC McGinnis / Reuters
Columbia, Missouri

Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley poses with a voter for a selfie.

L.G. Patterson / AP
Snelville, Georgia

A polling place worker hands out "I Voted" stickers.

Leah Millis / Reuters
Los Angeles

Voters are serenaded by mariachis at the Lafayette Park Gymnasium.

Mike Nelson / EPA
Houston

Voters line up outside of Fiesta Mart.

Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle via AP
Chesterfield, Virginia

Voters cast their ballots at Robious Elementary School.

Daniel Sangjib Min / AP
Chicago

Voter Rojeli Flores casts his ballot at Sunueva Laundromat.

John Gress / Reuters
Provo, Utah

A woman walks into a polling center as the morning sun rises over the Wasatch Mountains. One of the main proposals on the ballot in Utah is to legalize medical marijuana.

George Frey / Getty Images
Laguna Beach, California

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

Monica Almeida / Reuters
Costa Mesa, California

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher wears a "Make Surfing Great Again" hat after dropping off his ballot. According to recent polling, Rohrabacher and Democratic challenger Harley Rouda are in a virtual tie to represent the 48th Congressional District.

David McNew / Getty Images
Los Angeles

Voters cast their ballots in the showroom of a BMW dealership.

Jae C. Hong / AP
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, carrying his daughter Madison, waits in line with his wife Casey DeSantis and their son Mason.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Venice, California

Voters wait in line at the Venice Beach Lifeguard station.

Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
Los Angeles

Voters prepare their ballots at a Masonic Lodge.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his 4-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson.

Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia

Abigail Spanberger, Democratic candidate for Virginia's 7th District in the House of Representatives, kisses her daughter Catherine.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Atlanta

A line forms outside a polling site.

David Goldman / AP
Columbus, Ohio

Voters arrive at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center.

John Minchillo / AP
