Midterms 2018
Midterms 2018: Voters brave long lines to cast ballots
At schools, churches and car dealerships, voters turned out in huge numbers to have their say on Election Day.
Fairfax, Virginia
People vote at the Greenspring Retirement center on Nov. 6, 2018.
Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections will determine control of Congress — and while President Donald Trump's name doesn't appear on the ballot, his presidency and his policies are on the line.
Hollywood, Florida
Voters line up as the polls open at David Park Community Center.
Los Angeles
Sarah Salem, 34, swims as voters cast their ballots at Echo Deep Pool.
Brooklyn, New York
A child looks out from under a voting booth at the East Midwood Jewish Center.
Columbus, Ohio
A stuffed tiger visits a voting booth at the Whetstone Community Center.
Atlanta
Kristen Leach votes with her 6-month-old daughter, Nora.
Brooklyn, New York
Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at P.S. 22 in Prospect Heights.
Dubuque, Iowa
Lynda Klosterman casts her vote at a Theisen's Home and Auto store.
Columbia, Missouri
Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley poses with a voter for a selfie.
Snelville, Georgia
A polling place worker hands out "I Voted" stickers.
Los Angeles
Voters are serenaded by mariachis at the Lafayette Park Gymnasium.
Houston
Voters line up outside of Fiesta Mart.
Chesterfield, Virginia
Voters cast their ballots at Robious Elementary School.
Chicago
Voter Rojeli Flores casts his ballot at Sunueva Laundromat.
Provo, Utah
A woman walks into a polling center as the morning sun rises over the Wasatch Mountains. One of the main proposals on the ballot in Utah is to legalize medical marijuana.
Laguna Beach, California
Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.
Costa Mesa, California
Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher wears a "Make Surfing Great Again" hat after dropping off his ballot. According to recent polling, Rohrabacher and Democratic challenger Harley Rouda are in a virtual tie to represent the 48th Congressional District.
Los Angeles
Voters cast their ballots in the showroom of a BMW dealership.
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, carrying his daughter Madison, waits in line with his wife Casey DeSantis and their son Mason.
Venice, California
Voters wait in line at the Venice Beach Lifeguard station.
Los Angeles
Voters prepare their ballots at a Masonic Lodge.
Tallahassee, Florida
Tallahassee mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum casts his ballot with his 4-year-old twins Caroline, left, and Jackson.
Richmond, Virginia
Abigail Spanberger, Democratic candidate for Virginia's 7th District in the House of Representatives, kisses her daughter Catherine.
Atlanta
A line forms outside a polling site.
Columbus, Ohio
Voters arrive at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center.