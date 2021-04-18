Larrecsa Cox peers around a stairwell while walking through an abandoned home in Huntington, W.Va., on March 18.

Cox leads a team whose mission is to find every overdose survivor to save them from the next one.

Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic, and several years ago they formed the Quick Response Team. It was a hard-fought battle, but it worked. The county’s overdose rate plummeted.

Then the pandemic arrived and it undid much of their effort.