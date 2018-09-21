Pockets of hurricane-ravaged North Carolina face exhaustive recovery

Shekila Dupris and her daughter Nia rest in a church shelter after being forced out of her home in the south of the city due to flooding in Lumberton.

This is the second time they have been forced out of their home. They were only just able to return after Hurricane Matthew in January. Less then a year later, they have been forced out again. Shekila is worried about the impact it will have on her three children. Schools have been closed indefinitely due to the floods.