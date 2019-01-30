In Focus
Polar vortex plunges vast swath of U.S. into deep freeze
A harsh winter blast from the north is bringing dangerous low temperatures to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.
Chicago
A man walks on North Avenue Beach as the sun rises over Lake Michigan on Jan. 30.
The National Weather Service described the polar vortex system surging from the north as "one of the coldest arctic air mass intrusions in recent memory."
Buffalo, New York
A man tows a suitcase during a winter storm.
Cincinnati
Commuters braves the wind and snow.
Forecasters said subzero temperatures would cover large parts of the East and the Midwest where as many as 75 million Americans live.
Chicago
A high school student from China takes a selfie along Lake Michigan on Jan. 29.
Rochester, Minnesota
Commuters wait for the bus in subzero temperatures.
Chicago
A pedestrian stops to take a photo of ice on the Chicago River.
Minneapolis
Chloe Adams skis with her dog Roscoe as wind chills reached -30 F.
Chicago
Ice covers the rocks at North Avenue Beach on Lake Michigan.
Minneapolis
Evan Roberts is covered in frost while jogging.
Minneapolis
Pedestrians cross the Stone Arch Bridge.
Chicago
Erin Auger walks along the shore of Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach.
Rochester, Minnesota
Andrea Billings keeps her face covered while walking in subzero temperatures on the way to her car after work.
Janesville, Wisconsin
Nathan Tearman, front, gets help from his brother James as they shovel their driveway on Jan. 28 after a winter snowstorm.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency shortly after noon Monday, citing the snow and severe cold that were forecast for the days ahead.
Dubuque, Iowa
Vicki Blake clears snow from the awning of a Dairy Queen as "Wrigley" looks on.