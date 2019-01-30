Image: Polar vortex to bring sub-zero temperatures

Polar vortex plunges vast swath of U.S. into deep freeze

A harsh winter blast from the north is bringing dangerous low temperatures to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Polar vortex to bring sub-zero temperatures to the USA

Chicago

A man walks on North Avenue Beach as the sun rises over Lake Michigan on Jan. 30. 

The National Weather Service described the polar vortex system surging from the north as "one of the coldest arctic air mass intrusions in recent memory."

Kamil Krzaczynski / EPA
A man moves luggage in snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, New York

A man tows a suitcase during a winter storm. 

Lindsay Dedario / Reuters


Cincinnati

Commuters braves the wind and snow. 

Forecasters said subzero temperatures would cover large parts of the East and the Midwest where as many as 75 million Americans live.

John Minchillo / AP
Polar vortex to bring sub-zero temperatures

Chicago

A high school student from China takes a selfie along Lake Michigan on Jan. 29. 

Kamil Krzaczynski / EPA
Cold Weather

Rochester, Minnesota

Commuters wait for the bus in subzero temperatures. 

Joe Ahlquist / The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP
A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States

Chicago

A pedestrian stops to take a photo of ice on the Chicago River. 

Pinar Istek / Reuters
US Cold Weather

Minneapolis

Chloe Adams skis with her dog Roscoe as wind chills reached -30 F. 

Craig Lassig / EPA
The city skyline is seen from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan as bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States

Chicago

Ice covers the rocks at North Avenue Beach on Lake Michigan. 

Pinar Istek / Reuters


Minneapolis

Evan Roberts is covered in frost while jogging. 

David Joles / Star Tribune via AP
TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-ENVIRONMENT

Minneapolis

Pedestrians cross the Stone Arch Bridge. 

Stephen Maturen / AFP - Getty Images
Erin Auger walks along the shore of Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Chicago

Erin Auger walks along the shore of Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach. 

Joshua Lott / The New York Times via Redux Pictures


Rochester, Minnesota

Andrea Billings keeps her face covered while walking in subzero temperatures on the way to her car after work. 

Joe Ahlquist / The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP


Janesville, Wisconsin

Nathan Tearman, front, gets help from his brother James as they shovel their driveway on Jan. 28 after a winter snowstorm.

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency shortly after noon Monday, citing the snow and severe cold that were forecast for the days ahead.

Anthony Wahl / The Janesville Gazette via AP


Dubuque, Iowa

Vicki Blake clears snow from the awning of a Dairy Queen as "Wrigley" looks on. 

Jessica Reilly / Telegraph Herald via AP
