Image: TOPSHOT-PUERTORICO-LGBT-PRIDE-PARADE

Pride illuminates acceptance across the globe

Pride marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, widely seen as the birth of the equality movement for LGBT people.

Image: SPAIN-GAY-PRIDE-PARADE

A costumed dancer takes part in the Ibiza Pride parade on June 16, 2018 in Ibiza Town, Spain.

Jaime Reina / AFP - Getty Images
Image: SPAIN-GAY-PRIDE-PARADE

Revelers dance under a giant rainbow flag during the Ibiza Pride parade on June 16.

Jaime Reina / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Revellers participate in Regenbogenparade gay pride parade in Vienna

People blow bubbles while walking in the Regenbogenparade Pride parade in Vienna on June 16.

Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters
Image: A participant marches during the Gay Pride Parade in downtown Lisbon

A winged participant marches during the Pride parade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on June 16.

Rafael Marchante / Reuters
Image: Gay pride in Valencia

Thousands of people participate in the Pride parade in Valencia, Spain on June 16.

Manuel Bruque / EPA
Image: Gay Pride parade in Athens

People hold a giant rainbow flag outside the parliament as they participate in the annual Athens Pride on June 9.

Thousands of people took to the streets to support LGBT rights in cities across Europe on June 9 with marchers waving rainbow flags and condemning discrimination in all its forms.

Yannis Kolesidis / EPA
Image: A poodle named Claire has her ears dyed with rainbow colours for Boston's 48th Pride Parade in Boston

Claire the poodle has her ears dyed with rainbow colors for Boston's 48th Pride parade on June 9.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: A participant is pictured at a Gay Pride parade in Athens

A participant waves their flag at the Pride parade in Athens on June 9.

Costas Baltas / Reuters
Image: Riga hosts Baltic Pride 2018

A couple, draped in a rainbow-colored flag, embraces during the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, on June 9.

Baltic Pride is an annual event that is rotated between the capitals of the three Baltic states and is expected this year to attract some 8,000 members of the LGBT community from all over the world.

Toms Kalnins / EPA
Image: BULGARIA-SOCIAL-RIGHTS-GAY-PRIDE-HOMOSEXUALITY-LIFESTYLE

A street drum band performs during the annual Athens Pride parade on June 9.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Karol Barrensche records a video of herself before marching in Boston's 48th Pride Parade in Boston

Karol Barrensche records a video of herself before marching in Boston's 48th Pride Parade on June 9.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: BULGARIA-SOCIAL-RIGHTS-GAY-PRIDE-HOMOSEXUALITY-LIFESTYLE

An activist stands in front of the Monument of the Soviet Army in Sofia during the 11th Gay Pride parade where gays, lesbians and transsexuals march through the Bulgarian capital to protest discrimination and push for full acceptance in their society.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Revellers cheer during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia

Revelers cheer during the annual Sofia Pride parade on June 9.

Stoyan Nenov / Reuters
Image: Gay Pride parade in Athens

A woman holds a giant rainbow flag outside Greece's parliament as she participates in the annual Athens Pride on June 9.

Yannis Kolesidis / EPA
Image: ROMANIA-GAY-PRIDE-PARADE

Two women kiss as they take part in the Bucharest Pride parade on June 9.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv

A woman strikes a pose during the Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 8.

Corinna Kern / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-PUERTORICO-LGBT-PRIDE-PARADE

A flag is waved during the annual Pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 3.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Revellers dance as they take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo

Revelers dance in the Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on June 3.

Nacho Doce / Reuters
Image: A dog is seen during the Pride day parade in the Queens borough of New York City

A dog takes a break during the Pride parade in the Queens borough of New York on June 3.

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image: People take part in the Pride day parade in the Queens borough of New York City

A feather clad dancer takes part in the Pride parade in Queens on June 3.

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image: People prepare to take part in the Pride day parade in the Queens borough of New York City

Children decorate their scooters in preparation for the Pride parade in the Queens on June 3.

Go Nakamura / Reuters
Image: Revellers kiss under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo

Women kiss under a rainbow flag during the Pride parade in Sao Paulo on June 3.

Nacho Doce / Reuters
