In Focus
Pride illuminates acceptance across the globe
Pride marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, widely seen as the birth of the equality movement for LGBT people.
A costumed dancer takes part in the Ibiza Pride parade on June 16, 2018 in Ibiza Town, Spain.
Revelers dance under a giant rainbow flag during the Ibiza Pride parade on June 16.
People blow bubbles while walking in the Regenbogenparade Pride parade in Vienna on June 16.
A winged participant marches during the Pride parade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal on June 16.
Thousands of people participate in the Pride parade in Valencia, Spain on June 16.
People hold a giant rainbow flag outside the parliament as they participate in the annual Athens Pride on June 9.
Thousands of people took to the streets to support LGBT rights in cities across Europe on June 9 with marchers waving rainbow flags and condemning discrimination in all its forms.
Claire the poodle has her ears dyed with rainbow colors for Boston's 48th Pride parade on June 9.
A participant waves their flag at the Pride parade in Athens on June 9.
A couple, draped in a rainbow-colored flag, embraces during the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, on June 9.
Baltic Pride is an annual event that is rotated between the capitals of the three Baltic states and is expected this year to attract some 8,000 members of the LGBT community from all over the world.
A street drum band performs during the annual Athens Pride parade on June 9.
Karol Barrensche records a video of herself before marching in Boston's 48th Pride Parade on June 9.
An activist stands in front of the Monument of the Soviet Army in Sofia during the 11th Gay Pride parade where gays, lesbians and transsexuals march through the Bulgarian capital to protest discrimination and push for full acceptance in their society.
Revelers cheer during the annual Sofia Pride parade on June 9.
A woman holds a giant rainbow flag outside Greece's parliament as she participates in the annual Athens Pride on June 9.
Two women kiss as they take part in the Bucharest Pride parade on June 9.
A woman strikes a pose during the Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 8.
A flag is waved during the annual Pride parade in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 3.
Revelers dance in the Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on June 3.
A dog takes a break during the Pride parade in the Queens borough of New York on June 3.
A feather clad dancer takes part in the Pride parade in Queens on June 3.
Children decorate their scooters in preparation for the Pride parade in the Queens on June 3.
Women kiss under a rainbow flag during the Pride parade in Sao Paulo on June 3.