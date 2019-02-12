Image: US-WESTMINSTER-DOG-DAYTIME SESSION

Pups groomed for success at Westminster dog show

King, a wire fox terrier, wins "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.

A Komondorok runs with its handler during Working group judging on Tuesday, Feb. 12. 

The 143rd rendition of the show this year included a field of 2,800 dogs from all 50 states and 14 other countries, including Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Canada and Japan.

A Spaniel Sussex sits on its back legs after it won the Sporting group. 

Aristo the Saint Bernard competes Tuesday during Working group judging. 

A Havanese competes in "Best in Show."

King, a wire hair fox terrier from Brazil, poses after winning best in show on Tuesday.

Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation's most prestigious dog show, far more than any other breed (Scottish terriers, with eight). 

Wired to win: Wire fox terrier is Westminster best in show

Combing a tail backstage at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Madison the shih tzu is groomed before Breed judging at Piers 92/94 on Monday. 

Lori Webster brushes her dog Ben.

A woman brushes Couvee, a keeshond.

A Welsh terrier in the benching area during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Nonsporting and Herding groups.

Denise Agre-gill uses a styling spray to groom her toy poodle Andre before they compete in the Best of Breed event on Monday. 

Heather Helmer shaves her chihuahua Monty.

Cap'n Crunch the Great Dane yawns with his front paws on Don Smith during the "Meet the Breeds" event on Saturday. 

Pugs nicknamed "The Pugdashians" attend the "Meet the Breeds" event. 

Bichons frisés gather in the judging ring during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Nonsporting and Herding groups on Monday. 

A standard poodle competes during the Herding group judging on Monday. 

Golden retriever Twist jumps during the masters agility championship on Saturday. 

A toy English spaniel competes in Breed judging. 

Yorkshire terrier, Karma's Promise Key-Per, competes in the Toy Group judging. 

Kadence Addison with her Spanish water dog in the judging ring during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Nonsporting and Herding groups on Feb. 11.

Judge Sharon Newcomb, right, inspects a miniature pinscher during the Toy Group judging. 

The longhaired dachshund took first place in the Hound group. 

Romeo, a Neapolitan Mastiff, rests during the "Meet the Breeds" event. 

