News
Tributes honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination
Events in Memphis, Washington and Atlanta remembered the day Martin Luther King Jr. was shot in Memphis 50 years ago.
Marchers commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee.
The civil rights leader was standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel when he was shot on April 4, 1968. He died at a hospital at age 39.
Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., stands with his wife Arndrea Waters King and daughter Yolanda Renee King before speaking at the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis.
The church is the site where his father delivered his famous "Mountaintop" speech on the eve of his assassination.
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with family members Tuesday on the balcony outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel.
King was assassinated as he stepped onto the balcony. Jackson was part of King's entourage on the day. The motel is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum.
Danny Williams helps raise the American flag at the Lorraine Motel on Tuesday.
