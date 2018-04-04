Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Tributes honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

Events in Memphis, Washington and Atlanta remembered the day Martin Luther King Jr. was shot in Memphis 50 years ago.

Marchers commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The civil rights leader was standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel when he was shot on April 4, 1968. He died at a hospital at age 39.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
People gather on the National Mall in Washington to mark the anniversary.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
A wreath-laying ceremony honors the anniversary at the MLK Memorial in Washington.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
Children from Promise Academy Spring Hill hold "I Am A Man" signs that reference the signs carried by striking black sanitation workers in 1968. 

King came to Memphis in 1968 to support the workers who were protesting against low pay and dangerous working conditions.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Rev. Al Sharpton is flanked by Bishop Charles Blake and Martin Luther King III as they lead a march in Memphis.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
The Ebenezer Baptist Church choir observes a moment of silence during a ceremony marking the anniversary before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, King's hometown.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Marchers carry "I Am A Man" signs on Beale Street in Memphis.

Rick Musacchio / EPA
An overcast sky looms over the memorial near the National Mall.

Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Martin Luther King III, the son of Martin Luther King Jr., stands with his wife Arndrea Waters King and daughter Yolanda Renee King before speaking at the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis.

The church is the site where his father delivered his famous "Mountaintop" speech on the eve of his assassination.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Attendees sing during a ceremony honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at Mason Temple. 

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with family members Tuesday on the balcony outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel.

King was assassinated as he stepped onto the balcony. Jackson was part of King's entourage on the day. The motel is now the site of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel, where King spent his last night, is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Danny Williams helps raise the American flag at the Lorraine Motel on Tuesday.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
