Sandra Alvarez, a doctor from Daytona Beach, Florida, examines Mercedes Perez, a resident at the Petroamerica Pagan de Colon assisted living facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 1, 2017.

Alvarez and Perez are members of the San Juan Medical Relief Team which is assisting elderly residents at the facility after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. The team is mostly volunteers born in Puerto Rico that now live on the U.S. mainland.

Puerto Rico's elderly are made particularly vulnerable by shortages in medication and water and a lack of power that makes it difficult to combat the sweltering heat.

Carol Guzy / for NBC News