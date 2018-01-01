Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
Rescues and mass graves: Scenes of devastation in hard-hit Indonesian city
The powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi left heart-wrenching scenes of destruction and human suffering.
An earthquake victim walks past a collapsed mosque as he salvages items in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on Oct. 1, 2018.
The devastating earthquake and tsunami killed more than 840 people and left thousands homeless.
The death toll, largely from the city of Palu, is expected to keep rising as areas cut off by the damage are reached.
Motorcyclists pass a boat washed ashore and collapsed buildings in Palu on Oct. 1.
Mass graves were being readied for hundreds of victims as authorities battled to stave off disease and reach desperate people still trapped under shattered buildings.
A survivor searches the debris in Palu.
The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk on Sept. 28 and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 20 feet in places.
Officials carry body bags into a mass grave ahead of a funeral for quake victims in Palu.
A rescue team inspect the damage to the Roa-Roa Hotel in Palu.
People pick through rubble outside a flooded shopping mall on Sept. 30.
Rescue personnel evacuate earthquake survivor Ida, a food vendor, from the rubble of a collapsed restaurant in Palu.
An injured man is evacuated onto a military aircraft at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport.
An earthquake devastated mosque and surrounding area in Palu.
Rescuers remove a 15-year old earthquake victim Nurul Istikharah from her damaged house in Palu.
Rescuers were scrambling Sunday to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help.
People line up for fuel at a petrol station.
Water surrounds a damaged mosque in Palu.
A bridge damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu on Sept. 29.
A covered body lies near the beach in Palu.
Residents look for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed homes.
An aerial view from Indonesian authorities shows a coastal area devastated by the tsunami.