Image: People watch the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree's journey from upstate to the plaza

The 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce arrived in Rockefeller Plaza in preparation for the holiday season.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez on Nov. 8, 2018, in Wallkill, New York.

The tree was brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on on Saturday. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
The Norway Spruce is craned onto a flatbed truck. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Residents of Walkill watch as the tree is prepared for its journey. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Image: A worker adjusts cables inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City

A worker adjusts cables inside the tree in New York on Nov. 10 after its arrival. 

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Workers prepare to raise the tree in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 10.

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Lissette Gutierrez, left, looks on as her wife Shirley Figueroa, who donated the tree, drives a spike into the trunk. 

The majestic, 75-year-old tree is called "Shelby" by Figueroa and Gutierrez. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Image: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City

Every day this holiday season, an average of 800,000 visitors will gather around the tree to join in on the cheer.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
The tree is raised in the Rockefeller Center Plaza. 

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Spectators watch as the crane lifts the tree upright. 

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Workers place the tree in its stand. 

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Once "Shelby" sits firmly in place on the plaza, she'll be wrapped with 5 miles of multi-colored LED lights and topped with a brand new star made of 3 million Swarovski crystals.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
Once the season passes Habitat for Humanity will turn the tree into home-building lumber for those in need.

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Workers prepare to raise the 2018 Swarovski Star to the top of the 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 14 in New York.

The iconic star has been reimagined by architect Daniel Libeskind and features 3 million Swarovski crystals on 70 illuminated spikes.

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Workers secure the 2018 Swarovski Star to the top of the tree on Nov. 14.

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Image: 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York on November 28, 2018.

John Lamparski / Getty Images
Image: People watch the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York

People watch the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York on November 28, 2018.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
