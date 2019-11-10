Image: People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City

The Rockefeller Christmas tree's journey from upstate to the big city

A look at the transformation as a tree with humble roots becomes an iconic symbol of Christmastime in New York City.

Image: This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is lifted onto a flatbed truck after being cut in Florida, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 2019.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Carol Schultz on Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, N.Y.

The tree was delivered to New York City by flatbed truck and raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Image: Carol Schultz, who donated this year's tree, pounds a spike into the trunk at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 9, 2019.

Carol Schultz pounds a spike into the base of the tree in New York on Nov. 9. 

Schultz told NBC New York it was only 4 feet tall when she planted it in 1959. She says she initially had the plant inside her home on a coffee table but later planted it outside.

Craig Ruttle / AP
Image: Workers begin to raise the tree at Rockefeller Center in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

Workers adjust the tree after its arrival in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A worker comes out from under the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 9, 2019.

A worker comes out from the branches as the tree is prepared to be raised on Nov. 9. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Workers begin to raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 9, 2019.

Workers begin to raise the tree, which is estimated to be 70-75 years old. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Spectators watch as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is raised in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

Spectators watch as the tree is raised in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9. In past years, the tree has drawn an average of 800,000 daily visitors. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

The tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski Crystal star. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is set on the platform on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 4. 

Craig Ruttle / AP
Workers secure the 2019 Swarovski Star to the top of the 77-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 13, 2019, in New York.

Workers secure the 2019 Swarovski Star to the top of the 77-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 13.
Diane Bondareff / AP
Image:

The iconic star has been reimagined by architect Daniel Libeskind and features 3 million Swarovski crystals on 70 illuminated spikes.

The tree will be on display until Friday, Jan. 14, 2020. Afterwards, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be made into a home.

Diane Bondareff / AP
Image: 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

A view from above of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, with Swarovski Star atop, during the 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York on Dec. 4, 2019.
John Lamparski / Getty Images
Image: People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City

People watch the lighting of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York on Dec. 4, 2019.
Jeenah Moon / Reuters
