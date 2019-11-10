U.S. news
The Rockefeller Christmas tree's journey from upstate to the big city
A look at the transformation as a tree with humble roots becomes an iconic symbol of Christmastime in New York City.
This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Carol Schultz on Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, N.Y.
The tree was delivered to New York City by flatbed truck and raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.
Carol Schultz pounds a spike into the base of the tree in New York on Nov. 9.
Schultz told NBC New York it was only 4 feet tall when she planted it in 1959. She says she initially had the plant inside her home on a coffee table but later planted it outside.
Workers adjust the tree after its arrival in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9.
A worker comes out from the branches as the tree is prepared to be raised on Nov. 9.
Workers begin to raise the tree, which is estimated to be 70-75 years old.
Spectators watch as the tree is raised in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9. In past years, the tree has drawn an average of 800,000 daily visitors.
The tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski Crystal star.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 4.
The iconic star has been reimagined by architect Daniel Libeskind and features 3 million Swarovski crystals on 70 illuminated spikes.
The tree will be on display until Friday, Jan. 14, 2020. Afterwards, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be made into a home.