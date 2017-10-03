Rocker Tom Petty’s Career in Photos

1.

Tom Petty performs at Le Grand Rex on June 27, 2012 in Paris.

After being rushed Sunday to a hospital from his Malibu home in Los Angeles, unconscious and in cardiac arrest, Petty, 66, was declared dead on Oct. 2.

A Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer, Petty, with his band the Heartbreakers, married '60s-era folk rock with the Southern accents of his native Florida.

David Wolff - Patrick / Getty Images file