Rocker Tom Petty’s Career in Photos

by NBC News

Singer and songwriter Tom Petty died at his California home Monday night at age 66.

1.

Tom Petty performs at Le Grand Rex on June 27, 2012 in Paris.

After being rushed Sunday to a hospital from his Malibu home in Los Angeles, unconscious and in cardiac arrest, Petty, 66, was declared dead on Oct. 2.

A Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer, Petty, with his band the Heartbreakers, married '60s-era folk rock with the Southern accents of his native Florida. 

David Wolff - Patrick / Getty Images file
2.

Tom Petty poses at the Hammersmith Odeon on May 15, 1977 in London. 

Ian Dickson / REX/Shutterstock via AP file
3.

Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Tom Petty perform in 1977 in London.

Ian Dickson / REX/Shutterstock via AP file
4. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers circa 1977. Chris Walter / WireImage file
5.

Tom Petty performs in 1980.

Lynn Goldsmith / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
6. Bob Dylan and Tom Petty perform at Farm Aid in 1985. Paul Natkin / WireImage
7.

Tom Petty signs autographs after his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

Damian Dovarganes / AP
8.

From left, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2004.

 

KMazur / WireImage
9.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 16, 2006 in Manchester, Tenn.

Mark Humphrey / AP file
10. Tom Petty performs during day two of the Outside Lands festival at Golden Gate Park on August 23, 2008 in San Francisco. Karl Walter / Getty Images file
11. Tom Petty performs during halftime at Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium on February 3, 2008 in Glendale, Arizona. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images file
12.

From left, musicians Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Olivia Harrison and Dhani Harrison pose for photos at a ceremony for Beatles legend George Harrison who posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 14, 2009 in Los Angeles.

Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images file
13. Tom Petty performs with his band, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, during halftime of the Super Bowl XLII football game between the New England Patriots and New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Ariz. Stephan Savoia / AP file
14. Tom Petty poses at his Malibu home on May 20, 2010. Brian van der Brug / LA Times via Getty Images file
15.

Honoree Tom Petty performs at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP
16.

Mike Campbell and Tom Petty perform during KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sept. 17, 2017 in San Diego.

Amy Harris / Invision via AP file
