World
Rockin' Rio's Carnival celebrations light up the Sambadrome
Carnival is back with an explosion of sequins, fireworks and outrageous costumes at the Sambadrome in Rio.
Members of the Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early on March 4.
Members of Mangueira samba school during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade.
Brazilian soccer player Neymar at the Rio Carnival parade at the Sambadrome.
Performers from the Mangueira samba school.
Vila Isabel samba school
A member of the Uniao da Ilha samba school performs.
The Vila Isabel samba school float travels through the Sambadrome.
Drum Queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel samba school leads her school in dance.
Performers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school.
The Portela samba school float travels through the Sambadrome.
Members of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school wait to perform.
A dancer from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school.
Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school recreate the Passion of the Christ during the first night of the Carnival parade.
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of Rio's Carnival.
Performers from the Vila Isabel samba school parade.
A member of Portela samba school performs.