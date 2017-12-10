Roy Moore forges on as Alabama prepares to vote

1. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks at the campaign rally for former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, in Fairhope, Alabama on Dec. 5, 2017. The election, scheduled for Dec. 12, will fill the seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

2. Moore supporters bow their head in prayer. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

3. A Roy Moore supporter holds up a sign at the campaign rally. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

4. Moore speaks at a campaign rally. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

5. A protester against Moore tries to disrupt the campaign rally while the candidate's supporters tear away his sign. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

6. Romeo Ryan stands for a portrait with his RV while stopping along the side of the road in Daphne, Alabama on his way to the Moore rally in Fairhope. Ryan and his wife traveled from Georgia in support of the Republican candidate and his bid for U.S. Senate. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

7. Moore stands with his wife Kayla at a campaign rally. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

8. A television at OK Bicycle Shop in Mobile airs a local Fox affiliate's story about the special election, announcing President Donald Trump's endorsement of Moore. Andrea Morales / for NBC News

9. A sign in support of U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones, Moore's opponent, hangs on a pick up truck outside of OK Bicycle Shop in Mobile. Andrea Morales / for NBC News