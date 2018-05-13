Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal love story
Prince Harry is scheduled to wed American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
A prince is born
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son, Prince Harry, on Sept. 16, 1984.
When Meghan Markle, 36, marries Prince Harry, 33, sixth in line to the British throne, she will be the first American to marry into the royal family since 1937. Here's a look back at their romance and their lives so far.
Wee royals
Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry at the piano in Kensington Palace in 1985.
Growing boys...
Diana and her sons view Niagara Falls from the boat, "Maid Of The Mist," in 1991.
Diana and Harry walk to St George's Chapel to attend the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor to Tim Taylor on July 18, 1992 in Windsor, England.
Prince Charles and his sons visit Glen Muick during a visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August 1997.
Sudden loss
Charles, William and Harry view the floral tributes to Diana at Kensington Palace on Sept. 5, 1997.
On Aug. 31, 1997, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, accompanied by bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, rode through a Paris tunnel in an attempt to outrun paparazzi photographers. When their driver lost control of the car, the vehicle slammed into a concrete pillar, killing the driver and Fayed at the scene. The princess was rushed to a hospital where she later died.
Eton schoolboy
Prince Harry wears the Eton School Dress, black tailcoat and waistcoat and pin-striped trousers, on May 12, 2003 in a photo released to mark his graduation from the school.
Prince William also attended Eton, one of Britain’s most prestigious private elementary and secondary schools.
Rugby fan
Prince Harry talks with other fans prior to the Rugby Union International match between England and France on Sept. 6, 2003 at Twickenham in London.
Tabloid fodder
Prince Harry appears on the front page of The Sun on Jan. 13, 2005, wearing the uniform of a Nazi soldier at a costume party.
Harry faced stinging criticism for the costume, an error of judgment for which he had to issue an unprecedented apology.
Related: Prince Harry's engagement shows journey from party boy
Sandhurst soldier
Prince Harry, center, marches with fellow army cadets at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005 in Sandhurst, England.
The prince skipped college and trained instead with the British army.
Remembering Diana
Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Guards' Chapel in London, on Aug. 31, 2007, the tenth anniversary of her death.
Afghanistan front line
Harry sits on his bunk at Forward Operating Base Delhi, Afghanistan, on Jan. 2, 2008.
After training at Britain's top military academy in Sandhurst, Harry became an officer and undertook two tours of Afghanistan. He rose to the rank of captain before leaving the army in 2015.
His deployment on the front line in Afghanistan in 2008 was initially kept secret until the story was leaked by an Australian magazine and a German newspaper.
William's best man
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk up the aisle followed by Prince Harry and Maid of Honor Pippa Middleton after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.
Royal officials say Harry has asked William to be best man at his wedding.
...Meanwhile
Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits."
Though she had previous television credits, Markle came to prominence in 2011 when she landed the role in the legal drama of a paralegal hoping to become an attorney.
First husband
Meghan Markle and her former husband Trevor Engelson arrive at an awards dinner in Los Angeles in 2011.
Markle, who grew up in Los Angeles, married Hollywood producer Engelson in 2011. They divorced in 2013.
Rising star
Meghan Markle attends the USA Network Upfront 2012 after-party on May 17, 2012 in New York.
Back on the front pages
British newspapers feature stories about nude photos that emerged of Prince Harry cavorting with friends in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, 2012.
Harry was captured naked after a late night game of strip billiards in a hotel room.
Man of charity
Prince Harry, flanked by Sister Victoria Mota and Prince Seeiso, the younger brother of King Letsie of Lesotho, interacts with students at the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013 in Maseru.
Prince Harry was visiting Lesotho and South Africa on behalf of his charity Sentebale, which supports vulnerable children and youth living with HIV and AIDS.
Man of the people
Prince Harry greets members of the crowd during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on Oct. 5, 2013.
Fashion icon in the making
Meghan Markle attends an event in New York in 2014.
The young royals
Prince William, his wife Kate and Prince Harry visit an installation of ceramic poppies commemorating the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I on Aug. 5, 2014, at the Tower of London.
Invictus premiere
Prince Harry and his cousin Zara Phillips shake hands as they compete in an exhibition wheelchair rugby match at the first Invictus Games in London on Sept. 12, 2014.
The games for wounded veterans are the creation of Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
Good with kids
Prince Harry shows children a photograph he has taken during a visit to a school constructed by his charity Sentebale on Dec. 8, 2014 in Mokhotlong, Lesotho.
Fierce competitor
Prince Harry plays a game of touch rugby with children during a visit to Linton Military Camp on May 13, 2015 in New Zealand.
Family jokester
Harry mugs for the camera as he stands with, from left, Prince George, Prince William, Kate and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Color on June 13, 2015.
Wild about Harry!
Meghan Markle appears on the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair in a story that discusses her relationship with Prince Harry.
The Vanity Fair interview prompted intense speculation about a possible engagement.
Out in public
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.
Engaged!
Markle shows off her engagement ring in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.
Markle sparkle
Meghan Markle greets the crowd during her first official public engagement, a walkabout en route to visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, in Nottingham, England, on Dec. 1, 2017.
Official photo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose in December 2017 at Frogmore House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in an official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace.
Meeting the people
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign autographs and shake hands as they arrive at Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018 in Wales.
Young royals, plus one
Prince William and his wife, Kate, arrive with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.
The stage is set
The nave in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed.
The final resting place of kings and queens, St.George's Chapel has witnessed multiple royal weddings and state occasions.