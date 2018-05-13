Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: Prince Harry

In Focus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal love story

Prince Harry is scheduled to wed American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Image: Diana, Princess Of Wales

A prince is born

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son, Prince Harry, on Sept. 16, 1984. 

When Meghan Markle, 36, marries Prince Harry, 33, sixth in line to the British throne, she will be the first American to marry into the royal family since 1937. Here's a look back at their romance and their lives so far. 

 

AP
Image: Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and P

Wee royals

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry at the piano in Kensington Palace in 1985. 

Tim Graham / Getty Images
Image: Royalty - Prince And Princess Of Wales Canada Visit - Niagara Falls

Growing boys...

Diana and her sons view Niagara Falls from the boat, "Maid Of The Mist," in 1991. 

Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images
Image: Anwar Hussein Collection

Diana and Harry walk to St George's Chapel to attend the wedding of Lady Helen Windsor to Tim Taylor on July 18, 1992 in Windsor, England. 

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images
Image: Charles William Harry At Balmoral

Prince Charles and his sons visit Glen Muick during a visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in August 1997. 

Tim Graham / Tim Graham/Getty Images
Image: DIANA Princes 9

Sudden loss

Charles, William and Harry view the floral tributes to Diana at Kensington Palace on Sept. 5, 1997. 

On Aug. 31, 1997, Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, accompanied by bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, rode through a Paris tunnel in an attempt to outrun paparazzi photographers. When their driver lost control of the car, the vehicle slammed into a concrete pillar, killing the driver and Fayed at the scene. The princess was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Image:

Eton schoolboy

Prince Harry wears the Eton School Dress, black tailcoat and waistcoat and pin-striped trousers, on May 12, 2003 in a photo released to mark his graduation from the school.

Prince William also attended Eton, one of Britain’s most prestigious private elementary and secondary schools. 

 

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Image: HRH Prince Harry talks to fellow supporters

Rugby fan

Prince Harry talks with other fans prior to the Rugby Union International match between England and France on Sept. 6, 2003 at Twickenham in London. 

David Rogers / Getty Images
Image: A man reads the newspaper "The Sun" in L

Tabloid fodder

Prince Harry appears on the front page of The Sun on Jan. 13, 2005, wearing the uniform of a Nazi soldier at a costume party. 

Harry faced stinging criticism for the costume, an error of judgment for which he had to issue an unprecedented apology.

JIM WATSON / AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry in Sandhurst Military Parade

Sandhurst soldier

Prince Harry, center, marches with fellow army cadets at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005 in Sandhurst, England.

The prince skipped college and trained instead with the British army. 

Tim Graham / Tim Graham/Getty Images
Image: Britain's Prince Charles (L) and his two

Remembering Diana

Prince Charles and his sons arrive for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Guards' Chapel in London, on Aug. 31, 2007, the tenth anniversary of her death. 

 

LEON NEAL / AFP/Getty Images
Image:

Afghanistan front line

Harry sits on his bunk at Forward Operating Base Delhi, Afghanistan, on Jan. 2, 2008. 

After training at Britain's top military academy in Sandhurst, Harry became an officer and undertook two tours of Afghanistan. He rose to the rank of captain before leaving the army in 2015.

His deployment on the front line in Afghanistan in 2008 was initially kept secret until the story was leaked by an Australian magazine and a German newspaper. 

John Stillwell / AP
Image: To match Reuters Life! BRITAIN-MIDDLETON/DRESS

William's best man

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk up the aisle followed by Prince Harry and Maid of Honor Pippa Middleton after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. 

Royal officials say Harry has asked William to be best man at his wedding.

 

POOL / Reuters
Image: Suits - Season 2

...Meanwhile

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits." 

Though she had previous television credits, Markle came to prominence in 2011 when she landed the role in the legal drama of a paralegal hoping to become an attorney. 

USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Image: Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner Honoring Ryan Kavanaugh - Red Carpet

First husband

Meghan Markle and her former husband Trevor Engelson arrive at an awards dinner in Los Angeles in 2011.

Markle, who grew up in Los Angeles, married Hollywood producer Engelson in 2011. They divorced in 2013. 

Michael Kovac / WireImage
Image: USA Network Upfront 2012 - After Party

Rising star

Meghan Markle attends the USA Network Upfront 2012 after-party on May 17, 2012 in New York. 

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/USA
Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-PEOPLE

Back on the front pages

British newspapers feature stories about nude photos that emerged of Prince Harry cavorting with friends in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, 2012.

Harry was captured naked after a late night game of strip billiards in a hotel room. 

 

Daniel Sorabji / AFP - Getty Images
Image: LESOTHO-BRITAIN-ROYALS- HARRY

Man of charity

Prince Harry, flanked by Sister Victoria Mota and Prince Seeiso, the younger brother of King Letsie of Lesotho, interacts with students at the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013 in Maseru.

Prince Harry was visiting Lesotho and South Africa on behalf of his charity Sentebale, which supports vulnerable children and youth living with HIV and AIDS. 

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Prince Harry at International Fleet Review

Man of the people

Prince Harry greets members of the crowd during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on Oct. 5, 2013.  

DAN HIMBRECHTS / EPA
Image: 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts

Fashion icon in the making

Meghan Markle attends an event in New York in 2014. 

D Dipasupil / FilmMagic
Image: Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit Tower Of London's Ceramic Poppy Field

The young royals

Prince William, his wife Kate and Prince Harry visit an installation of ceramic poppies commemorating the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I on Aug. 5, 2014, at the Tower of London. 

WPA Pool / Getty Images
Image: Behind The Scenes At The Invictus Games

Invictus premiere

Prince Harry and his cousin Zara Phillips shake hands as they compete in an exhibition wheelchair rugby match at the first Invictus Games in London on Sept. 12, 2014. 

The games for wounded veterans are the creation of Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. 

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: Prince Harry Visits Lesotho With His Charity Sentebale

Good with kids

Prince Harry shows children a photograph he has taken during a visit to a school constructed by his charity Sentebale on Dec. 8, 2014 in Mokhotlong, Lesotho.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 5

Fierce competitor

Prince Harry plays a game of touch rugby with children during a visit to Linton Military Camp on May 13, 2015 in New Zealand. 

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images
Image: Trooping the Colour

Family jokester

Harry mugs for the camera as he stands with, from left, Prince George, Prince William, Kate and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Color on June 13, 2015. 

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA / EPA
Image: Actress Meghan Markle poses for the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair

Wild about Harry!

Meghan Markle appears on the October 2017 cover of Vanity Fair in a story that discusses her relationship with Prince Harry.  

The Vanity Fair interview prompted intense speculation about a possible engagement. 

HANDOUT / Reuters
Image: Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 3

Out in public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. 

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: Prince Harry

Engaged!

Markle shows off her engagement ring in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017. 

Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Markle sparkle

Meghan Markle greets the crowd during her first official public engagement, a walkabout en route to visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, in Nottingham, England, on Dec. 1, 2017.

Jeremy Selwyn / AP
Image: FILE PHOTO: An official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, at Frogmore House in Windsor

Official photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose in December 2017 at Frogmore House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, in an official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace. 

Alexi Lubomirsk / via Reuters
Image: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Cardiff Castle

Meeting the people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign autographs and shake hands as they arrive at Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18, 2018 in Wales. 

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH

Young royals, plus one

Prince William and his wife, Kate, arrive with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018. 

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images
Image: FILES-BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-CHAPEL

The stage is set

The nave in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed.

The final resting place of kings and queens, St.George's Chapel has witnessed multiple royal weddings and state occasions. 

Dominic Lipinski / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
