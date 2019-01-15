Image: TOPSHOT-KENYA-UNREST

Scenes of terror as luxury hotel complex comes under attack in Nairobi

An explosion and heavy gunfire sent workers running for their lives in an attack claimed by the terror group al-Shabab.

Kenyan personnel help people to escape after a bomb blast at DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 15, 2019.

A huge blast followed by a gun battle rocked an upmarket hotel and office complex in Nairobi. The terror group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

A witness said he saw five bodies at the hotel entrance alone.

Kabir Dhanji / AFP - Getty Images
Cars on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound.

Baz Ratner / Reuters
Women are evacuated out of the scene as security officers search for attackers during ongoing gunfire and explosions.

Dai Kurokawa / EPA
People wait to be evacuated after a bomb blast from the office block attached to the hotel.

The explosion at the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, restaurant and office buildings housing local and international companies, was heard from AFP's bureau some three miles away.

Kabir Dhanji / AFP - Getty Images
People following a police office take cover as they evacuate the scene during ongoing gunfire and explosions.

Dai Kurokawa / EPA
An injured woman receives medical attention at the scene of an explosion at a hotel complex.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
Civilians flee the scene after a blast and heavy gunfire.

Ben Curtis / AP
A Kenyan police officer walks next to a wall splashed with blood from victims after an explosion.

Daniel Irungu / EPA
People take cover as they escape the scene of the attack.

A police officer said he saw bodies, "but there was no time to count the dead."

Brian Iganga / AP
Kenyan security forces aim their weapons up at buildings as they run through the hotel complex.

Ben Curtis / AP
Special forces protect people at the scene of the explosion.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
The blood of a victim is on the floor of a restaurant next to glass riddled with bullet holes.

Daniel Irungu / EPA
A woman reacts after being rescued from the Dusit Hotel.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
Rescuers and journalists evacuate an injured man from the scene of the explosion.

Njeri Mwangi / Reuters
Police officers, emergency workers, and media gather at the hotel complex.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
Kenyan security forces evacuate people after a bomb blast.

Kabir Dhanji / AFP - Getty Images
A woman collapsed after leaving the hotel following the explosion.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
A member of the security forces looks at bullet-holes at the hotel complex.

Ben Curtis / AP
