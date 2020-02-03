Photo
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.
Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team.
Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loses the ball after getting hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward in the first quarter.
Mahomes runs to score a touchdown in the first quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw.
Travis Kelceof the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk falls into the end zone for a touchdown.