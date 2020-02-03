Image: AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS

Photo

See the Super Bowl's top moments

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images
Image: Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Image: NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem.

Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports - Reuters
Image: NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loses the ball after getting hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward in the first quarter.

Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports- Reuters
Image: AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS

Mahomes runs to score a touchdown in the first quarter.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw.

Mike Blake / Reuters
Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelceof the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Image:

San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk falls into the end zone for a touchdown.

Mark Humphrey / AP
