Photo
Top moments from the Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.
Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team.
Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loses the ball after getting hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward in the first quarter.
Mahomes runs to score a touchdown in the first quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw.
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk falls into the end zone for a touchdown.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
JLo's performance followed with a demonstration of her pole dancing talents, courtesy of the movie "Hustlers," in which she stars.
JLo changed wardrobe to a silver and nude one piece and into "Waiting for Tonight."
JLP performed a dozen-plus choreographed pieces.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after intercepting a pass by Mahomes during the third quarter.