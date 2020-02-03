Image: AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS

Photo

Top moments from the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team.

Image: NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem.

Image: NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loses the ball after getting hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward in the first quarter.

Image: AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS

Mahomes runs to score a touchdown in the first quarter.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter.

Image:

San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk falls into the end zone for a touchdown.

Image: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.

Image: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

JLo's performance followed with a demonstration of her pole dancing talents, courtesy of the movie "Hustlers," in which she stars.

Image:

JLo changed wardrobe to a silver and nude one piece and into "Waiting for Tonight."

Image: NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

JLP performed a dozen-plus choreographed pieces.

Image: Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.

Image: Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after intercepting a pass by Mahomes during the third quarter.

