Seine River bursts its banks in Paris after days of non-stop rain.

Exceptionally heavy rains have caused power outages and forced about 400 evacuations from homes in the suburbs along the Seine.

The flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris leave trees and street lamps partially submerged after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, on Jan. 27, 2018.

The Seine and Marne rivers overflowed their banks, prompting authorities to close several roads and cancel boat cruises as water levels rose nearly 11 feet above the normal level. The Seine is expected to keep rising until Saturday while other regions threatened are in the north and east of the country.

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
A ticket booth for sightseeing boats is partly submerged by the Seine in Paris on Jan. 27.

Mal Langsdon / Reuters
Two men fish on the flooded banks of the Seine in Paris on Jan. 27.

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
People use a dinghy boat to reach a barge on the Seine in Paris on Jan. 27.

Thibault Camus / AP
A flooded street lamp is partially submerged next to the Seine on Jan. 27.

Christophe Ena / AP
The muddy Seine in Paris overflows its banks on Jan. 26 in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral after days of almost non-stop rain causes flooding in France.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Men take pictures of a street lamp in the flooded banks of the Seine on Jan. 26.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
 A man crosses a makeshift ramp over the Seine in Paris on Jan. 26.

Michel Euler / AP
A dog sits at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 26.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 26.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Residents use a small boat to leave a barge moored on the swollen Seine in Paris on Jan. 26.

Christophe Archambault / AFP - Getty Images
Residents in a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 26.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Pedestrians and a metro train cross over the Seine on the Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris on Jan. 26.

Christophe Archambault / AFP - Getty Images
A resident cleans debris from a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 25.

Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images
A car sits covered by water in a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 25.

Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images
A man walks on a makeshift bridge along a submerged street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 25.

Yoan Valat / EPA
A resident walks in a flooded street of Esbly, east of Paris, where the Grand Morin river flooded, on Jan. 25.

Thibault Camus / AP
A sign indicates where the L'Ile des Cignes' restaurant (Swan island) can be found in the middle of a flooded street in Esbly on Jan. 25.

Yoan Valat / EPA
A woman walks her dog along the flooded banks of the Seine in Paris on Jan. 25.

Christophe Ena / AP
A "flooded road" sign is set up on a street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 25.

Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images
Local residents row down a flooded street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges on Jan. 24.

Thomas Samson / AFP - Getty Images
Floodwaters cover a road in front of the Eiffel Tower on Jan. 24.

Thibault Camus / AP
Residents use a dinghy to access a houseboat in Paris on Jan. 24.

Ludovic Marin / AFP - Getty Images
The flooded banks of the Seine reflect the Eiffel Tower at night after days of rainy weather, on Jan. 23.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
