News
Seine River bursts its banks in Paris after days of non-stop rain.
Exceptionally heavy rains have caused power outages and forced about 400 evacuations from homes in the suburbs along the Seine.
24 PHOTOS
— Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
The flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris leave trees and street lamps partially submerged after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, on Jan. 27, 2018.
The Seine and Marne rivers overflowed their banks, prompting authorities to close several roads and cancel boat cruises as water levels rose nearly 11 feet above the normal level. The Seine is expected to keep rising until Saturday while other regions threatened are in the north and east of the country.
— Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
The flooded banks of the Seine reflect the Eiffel Tower at night after days of rainy weather, on Jan. 23.
1/24