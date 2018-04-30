Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Slain photographer's portraits of war-torn Afghanistan
AFP photographer Shah Marai was one of nine journalists killed Monday in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital.
Shah Marai was rushing to the scene of a bomb attack Monday in Kabul, when a second bomb hit, killing him and eight other journalists.
The bomber appeared to have deliberately targeted members of the media, pretending to be a journalist before detonating his explosives while among them.
Marai joined AFP as a driver in 1996, the year the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, and began taking pictures on the side, covering stories including the U.S. invasion in 2001. In 2002, he became a full-time photo stringer, rising through the ranks to become chief photographer in the Kabul bureau. He leaves behind six children, including a newborn daughter.
Here's a small selection of Marai's images as he witnessed a troubled nation's setbacks on the road to peace.
Left: Friends and relatives of Shah Marai gather at his burial in Gul Dara, Kabul, on Monday.
Men hold chains as they wait to take part in ritual self-flagellation to celebrate the Muslim festival of Ashura at a mosque in Kabul on Jan. 15, 2008.
Afghan National Army officers march during a graduation ceremony at the Ghazi Military Training Centre in Kabul on March 31, 2011.
A man casts his vote at a local polling station in Kabul on March 31, 2011.
A Hazara Afghan woman walks past the ruins of the ancient Buddha statues that once stood in the city of Bamiyan on Aug. 1, 2010.
The statues were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 in a drive to demolish all pre-Islamic icons.
Children play soccer in Kabul on Nov. 23, 2014.
A health worker administers the polio vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Kabul on Feb. 28, 2017.
An Afghan boy carries a sheep on his shoulders at a livestock market ahead of the sacrificial Eid al-Adha festival in Kabul on Sept. 22, 2015.
Afghan commandos walk down a road near the Kabul police headquarters building after a clash between Afghanistan forces and Taliban fighters in Kabul on Jan. 21, 2013
A resident looks through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on Jan. 26, 2014.
A boy sells balloons in Kabul on Feb. 7, 2013.
A woman holds her baby as she and supporters attend the election rally of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah in Jalalabad on Feb. 18, 2014.
Boys play on a swing prior to Iftar, the time to break fast during the Islamic month of Ramadan, in Kabul on June 28, 2016.
A man leads his cows as a rainbow forms in the background in Daykundi province on May 11, 2016.
An Afghan military officer nods off as he attends a graduation ceremony at the National Military Academy in Kabul on March 13, 2013.
Children who work as water vendors search for customers at the Kart-e-Sakhi cemetery in Kabul on Jan. 12, 2015.
An Afghan man aims a slingshot toward U.S. soldiers at the gate of Bagram Airfield on Feb. 21, 2012, during a protest triggered by reports that copies of the Quran had been burned at the base.
The U.S. apologized for the destruction of the Qurans and said the burnings were unintentional.
A boy leans against a wall as he cries on the outskirts of Kabul on Oct. 4, 2011.
Shah Marai poses for a picture with one of his young sons in Kabul in 2013.
