Slain photographer's portraits of war-torn Afghanistan

Shah Marai was rushing to the scene of a bomb attack Monday in Kabul, when a second bomb hit, killing him and eight other journalists.

The bomber appeared to have deliberately targeted members of the media, pretending to be a journalist before detonating his explosives while among them.

Marai joined AFP as a driver in 1996, the year the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, and began taking pictures on the side, covering stories including the U.S. invasion in 2001. In 2002, he became a full-time photo stringer, rising through the ranks to become chief photographer in the Kabul bureau. He leaves behind six children, including a newborn daughter.

Here's a small selection of Marai's images as he witnessed a troubled nation's setbacks on the road to peace.

Left: Friends and relatives of Shah Marai gather at his burial in Gul Dara, Kabul, on Monday.