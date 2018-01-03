Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Watch live: Satellite imagery tracks East Coast snow storm

News

Normally balmy southeastern coast blanketed in snow

Snow fell in northern Florida — part of a larger storm system that spread freezing rain, snow and sleet into Georgia and the Carolinas.

18 PHOTOS

South Carolina

Beachgoers make their way down the beach during heavy snowfall on the Isle of Palms on Jan. 3, 2018.

Freezing rain turned to snow on Wednesday afternoon in east Georgia and South Carolina and was making its way into parts of North Carolina, according to the Weather Channel.

 

Mic Smith / AP
  • Share

Georgia

Ramon Martinez takes advantage of little car traffic to pull a sleigh with his children Amy and Anthony down Bull Street toward Monterey Square, in Savannah on Jan. 3.

Snow started falling late Wednesday morning in the Savannah area shutting down the city.

Steve Bisson / Savannah Morning News via AP
  • Share

Atlanta

Alora Freeman, 8, watches as ice builds along a downtown water fountain on Jan. 3.

A brutal winter storm scattered a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from normally balmy north Florida up the Southeast seaboard Wednesday, adding to the misery of a bitter cold snap. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency through Friday for at least 28 counties because of the frigid weather.

David Goldman / AP
  • Share

Georgia

People attend to their vehicle on Interstate 26, near Savannah on Jan. 3.

Robert Ray / AP
  • Share

Georgia

Mirni Dulany, 10, catches snowflakes on her tongue in Savannah on Jan. 3.

Steve Bisson / Savannah Morning News via AP
  • Share

Georgia

Icicles form on the tritons in the Forsyth Park Fountain in Savannah on on Jan. 2. 

Steve Bisson / Savannah Morning News via AP
  • Share

South Carolina

A pedestrian walks in the snow on King Street in Charleston on Jan. 3.

Matthew Fortner / The Post And Courier via AP
  • Share

South Carolina

With snowballs in hand, Anthony Arcuri seeks unsuspecting targets at Marion Square in Charleston on Jan. 3.

Matthew Fortner / The Post And Courier via AP
  • Share

Water is frozen on a tree in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on  Jan. 2 after a resident left his sprinklers on. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing at night for the Panhandle through Thursday morning.

Nick Tomecek / Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
  • Share

North Carolina

Water squirts from a frozen fountain near downtown Charlotte on Jan. 2.

Chuck Burton / AP
  • Share

Florida

Icicles hang from the "Welcome to Hilliard sign" on Jan. 3.

Bob Self / The Florida Times-Union via AP
  • Share

Atlanta

Kenneth Freeman, carries his daughter Alora, 8, as they visit a frozen water fountain downtown in Atlanta on  Jan. 3.

David Goldman / AP
  • Share

Georgia

Children build a snowman on the public basketball courts in Forsyth Park, in Savannah, on Jan. 3.

Stephen B. Morton / AP
  • Share

Georgia

Stephanie Johnson who drove down for Florida to see the snow builds a tiny snowman with daughter Charlie, 6 in Mary Street Park in Waycross on Jan. 3. 

Bob Self / The Florida Times-Union via AP
  • Share

South Carolina

Finley Bork, 7, sleds down a hill while being chased by a playful dog on a golf course in Isle of Palms on Jan. 3.

Mic Smith / AP
  • Share

Georgia

Visitors walk around the frozen fountain and snow covered sidewalks at Forsyth Park in Savannah on Jan. 3.

Stephen B. Morton / AP
  • Share

Virginia

Snow covers the frozen waters of the Lake Lawson Lake Smith Natural Area in Virginia Beach late in the afternoon on Jan. 3.

L. Todd Spencer / The Virginian-Pilot via AP
  • Share

Georgia

Seeing her first winter weather, 9-month-old Roxie eats snow off the ground of the public basketball courts at Forsyth Park in Savannah on Jan. 3.

Photos: Arctic blast leaves half the country in deep freeze

Stephen B. Morton / AP
  • Share
1/18