Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
News
Normally balmy southeastern coast blanketed in snow
Snow fell in northern Florida — part of a larger storm system that spread freezing rain, snow and sleet into Georgia and the Carolinas.
South Carolina
Beachgoers make their way down the beach during heavy snowfall on the Isle of Palms on Jan. 3, 2018.
Freezing rain turned to snow on Wednesday afternoon in east Georgia and South Carolina and was making its way into parts of North Carolina, according to the Weather Channel.
Georgia
Ramon Martinez takes advantage of little car traffic to pull a sleigh with his children Amy and Anthony down Bull Street toward Monterey Square, in Savannah on Jan. 3.
Snow started falling late Wednesday morning in the Savannah area shutting down the city.
Atlanta
Alora Freeman, 8, watches as ice builds along a downtown water fountain on Jan. 3.
A brutal winter storm scattered a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from normally balmy north Florida up the Southeast seaboard Wednesday, adding to the misery of a bitter cold snap. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency through Friday for at least 28 counties because of the frigid weather.
Georgia
Seeing her first winter weather, 9-month-old Roxie eats snow off the ground of the public basketball courts at Forsyth Park in Savannah on Jan. 3.