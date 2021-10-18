From soldier to statesman: Colin Powell's life in pictures

Lt. Gen. Colin Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. corps, with his wife, Alma, at a farewell ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec. 30, 1986.

Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died of Covid-19 complications on Oct. 18, 2021. He was 84.