Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Image:

U.S. news

Somber scenes of remembrance at 9/11 memorials

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijackers flew airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

 / Updated 16 PHOTOS
Image: A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon

A U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on Sept. 11, 2018 at the Pentagon on the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
  • Share
Image: New York City Fire Department (FDNY) members stand outside Engine 10 and Ladder 10 firehouse for a moment of silence

Members of the New York City Fire Department stand outside Engine 10 and Ladder 10 firehouse for a moment of silence during observances at the annual ceremony at the Ground Zero memorial site in New York.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Construction worker Nicky Almer plays Taps across from the World Trade Center site during a morning commemoration ceremony

Construction worker Nicky Almer plays taps across from the World Trade Center site in New York during a morning commemoration ceremony for victims.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Two members of the New York City fire department look towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus

Two members of the New York City fire department look towards One World Trade Center through the open ceiling of the Oculus in New York.

The World Trade Center transit hub known as the Oculus was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and opened in 2016.

Craig Ruttle / AP
  • Share
Image: People pause at the North pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of terrorist attacks

People pause at the north pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies in New York.

Justin Lane / EPA
  • Share
Image:

Retired New York City firefighter Bruce Stanley holds a portrait of his late friend and colleague Liam Smith Jr. who died in the attacks, during the commemoration ceremony in New York.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A man wipes a tear while pausing by the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial

A man wipes a tear while pausing by the south pool of the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies in New York.

Justin Lane / EPA
  • Share
Image: Image: Bill de Blasio, Nikki Haley, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie attend a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States

From left, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, from left, Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for President Donald Trump and former mayor of New York, and Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, attend the ceremony in New York.

Mark Lennihan / AP
  • Share
Image: Mourners embrace during a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York

Mourners embrace in New York.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, center, observes a moment of silence in Washington

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, center, joins members of the White House staff in observing a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House.

Win McNamee / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

The 93-foot tower at the Flight 93 National Memorial is seen from one of the U.S. Marine helicopters transporting President Donald Trump, White House staff and press near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand along the September 11th in Shanksville

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand at the memorial in Shanksville.

Evan Vucci / AP
  • Share
Image:

Attendees waves flags during the memorial service in Shanksville.

Evan Vucci / AP
  • Share
Image: Members of the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club prepare to perform in Arlington

Members of the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club prepare to perform for the remembrance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

Michael Reynolds / EPA
  • Share
Image: Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon. They are joined by Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Paul J. Selva, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, far right.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
  • Share
Image: A guest stands among names at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum

A guest stands among names at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
  • Share
1/16