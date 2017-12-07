Southern California wildfire devours homes as residents escape

Firefighters monitor a section of wildfire along the 101 freeway on Dec. 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside.
Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.
Flames consume a home as a wildfire burns in Ojai on Dec. 7.
A person rides their bicycle as a section of wildfire burns on a bluff on Dec. 7 in La Conchita. Many evacuation holdouts were forced to flee the small seaside town as the flames approached.
Santa Barbara firefighters try to keep the wildfire from jumping Highway 101 in Ventura County on Dec. 7.
Heavy smoke covers the seaside enclave of Mondos Beach beside the 101 highway as flames reach the coast near Ventura county on Dec. 6.
Firefighters work to save burning houses along Linda Flora Drive in Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
A CalFire plane drops Phos-Chek over the wildfire that began in the early morning hours in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Dec. 6.
A mansion that survived a wildfire sits on a hilltop in Bel-Air on Dec. 6.
A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire along Highway 33 in Ventura County on Dec. 5. A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.
A firefighter hoses down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village apartment complex that burned to the ground in Ventura on Dec. 5.
A destroyed car is surrounded by wreckage at the two story Hawaiian Village apartment complex in Ventura on Dec. 5.
Residents watch a home burn on a hillside in Ventura on Dec. 5.
Michael and Vonea McQuillam stand beside their home that was burned to the ground in Ventura on Dec. 5.
A man watches flames consume a residence on Dec. 5 in Ventura.
Neighbors watch as a house burns on Dec. 5.
Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex on Dec. 5. Over 100 structures have burned so far in Ventura County, officials said.
Mobile homes burn in the early morning hours of Dec. 5.
Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres on Dec. 4.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early on Dec. 5 in Ventura County. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades.
In the first 10 hours, the fire has already burned 31,000 acres and has forced more than 25,000 people to evacuate as one of the strongest Santa Ana winds forecast of the season is ongoing and expected to last several days.
Flames spread behind a vehicle on Dec. 4.
A firefighter works on a burning home on Dec. 5.
Property burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres on Dec. 5.
Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance on Dec. 5.