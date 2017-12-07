Southern California wildfire devours homes as residents escape

1.

Firefighters monitor a section of wildfire along the 101 freeway on Dec. 7, 2017 north of Ventura, California. The firefighters occasionally used a flare device to burn-off brush close to the roadside.

Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.

Related: Malibu menaced by the wildfires that have been ravaging Southern California

Mario Tama / Getty Images