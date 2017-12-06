Southern California wildfire devours homes as residents escape

1. A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire along Highway 33 in Ventura County, California on Dec. 5, 2017. A dramatic new wildfire erupted in Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California. Related: Thousands flee massive Southern California wildfire Wally Skalij / LA Times via Getty Images

2. A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway on Dec. 5, in Ventura. Southern California's Santa Ana winds have long contributed to some of the region's most disastrous wildfires. They blow from the inland toward the Pacific Ocean, speeding up as they squeeze through mountain passes and canyons. Jae C. Hong / AP

3. Carolyn Potter tries to save her house as she throws dirt on her fence in Casita Springs on Dec. 5. Wally Skalij / LA Times via Getty Images

4. The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Dec. 5. Mario Tama / Getty Images

5. Edward Aguilar runs through flames to save his cats at his mobile home along Highway 33 in Casita Springs on Dec. 5. Wally Skalij / LA Times via Getty Images

6. A firefighter checks the interior of a home as they conduct structure protection from the brush fire on Dec. 5 in Oakview. Marcus Yam / LA Times via Getty Images

7. John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from embers as they try to help stop a fire from burning a stranger's home on Dec. 5 in Ventura. Marcus Yam / LA Times via Getty Images

8. Trees burn in Ojai on Dec. 5. John Cetrino / EPA

9. A firefighter hoses down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village apartment complex that burned to the ground in Ventura on Dec. 5. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

10. A strong wind blows embers around a resident as he hoses his property on Dec. 5 in Sunland. David McNew / Getty Images

11. A local man prays after an early-morning fire broke out in the San Fernando Valley in Sylmar on Dec. 5. Gene Blevins / Reuters

12. A destroyed car is surrounded by wreckage at the two story Hawaiian Village apartment complex in Ventura on Dec. 5. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

13. Residents watch a home burn on a hillside in Ventura on Dec. 5. Mike Blake / Reuters

14. Firefighters hose down a home in Ventura on Dec. 5. John Cetrino / EPA

15. A resident stands in the remains of an apartment complex on Dec. 5 in Ventura. Mario Tama / Getty Images

16. Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside in Ventura on Dec. 5. Mike Blake / Reuters

17. Flames burst through a window of a home in Ventura on Dec. 5. John Cetrino / EPA

18. Michael and Vonea McQuillam stand beside their home that was burned to the ground in Ventura on Dec. 5. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

19. A man watches flames consume a residence on Dec. 5 in Ventura. Noah Berger / AP

20. Neighbors watch as a house burns on Dec. 5. Mike Blake / Reuters

21. Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex on Dec. 5. Over 100 structures have burned so far in Ventura County, officials said. Noah Berger / AP

22. Mobile homes burn in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. John Cetrino / EPA

23. Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres on Dec. 4. David McNew / Reuters

24. Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early on Dec. 5 in Ventura County. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades. In the first 10 hours, the fire has already burned 31,000 acres and has forced more than 25,000 people to evacuate as one of the strongest Santa Ana winds forecast of the season is ongoing and expected to last several days. Ryan Cullom / Ventura County Fire Department via AP

25. Flames spread behind a vehicle on Dec. 4. Gene Blevins / Reuters

26. A firefighter works on a burning home on Dec. 5. John Cetrino / EPA

27. Property burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres on Dec. 5. David McNew / Reuters