Sri Lankans mourn bombing victims during funerals
Across Sri Lanka, Tuesday was a national day of mourning as families began to lay to rest the more than 320 victims of the bomb blasts that struck a half-dozen churches and hotels in the island nation.
Relatives offer prayers during funerals for the victims of Easter Sunday's bombings in Katuwapity village in Negambo, Sri Lanka, on April 23, 2019.
At least 321 people were killed and 375 others injured after a series of blasts that shook Sri Lanka on Sunday.
The coordinated attacks, which set off a wave of concurrent explosions, hit three churches and three luxury hotels.
A woman cries during a mass burial near St. Sebastian Church in the coastal city of Negombo, just north of the capital, Colombo.
More than 1,000 mourners gathered for a mass funeral at St. Sebastian Church where more than 100 parishioners were killed.
Coffins are carried during the mass funeral at St. Sebastian Church.
Sri Lanka has a population of around 22 million. Around 70 percent are Buddhist, 12.6 percent Hindu, 9.7 percent Muslim, and 7.6 percent Christian, according to the country's 2012 census.
A woman mourns at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo.
Sri Lanka's defense minister said Tuesday that the attacks were in retaliation for the recent Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand.
A child looks at a grave after a funeral in Katuwapity village in Negambo.
A coffin is carried to a burial site during a mass funeral at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo.
A woman cries over a coffin during a mass burial at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo.
Catholic nuns attend a funeral service at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo.
A man prays at Sellakanda Catholic cemetery in Negombo.
The Gomez family gathered Tuesday to say a final farewell to five loved ones — a son, a daughter-in-law and three young grandsons, killed as they attended Easter Sunday Mass at Colombo's St. Joseph's Shrine.
A man cries as he follows a coffin during a mass funeral at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo.
Local residents gather on a closed street near St. Anthony's Shrine, the site of the first blast.
Sri Lanka began a day of national mourning with three minutes of silence to honor those killed in the suicide bomb blasts.
A woman prays near St. Anthony Church in Colombo.
Villagers pray over the body of Hirsushi Kansika, 27, at her house before her funeral in Katuwapity village in Negambo.
Relatives mourn during funerals in Katuwapity village in Negambo.