Stars on the Met Gala's pink carpet

The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

Lady Gaga

The superstar made a grand entrance wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that she shed on the red carpet to reveal three other outfits including a bra and underwear, her barely-there interpretation of the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Janelle Monae

Camp, a theme that embraces humor, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp.'" 

Billy Porter

The actor arrives for the gala. 

Awkwafina

Trends on the pink carpet included gold lame and sequins, feathers, neon, and huge sleeves, skirts and trains.

Serena Williams

The tennis star stayed true to her brand, pairing Nike sneakers with a custom neon yellow dress from Italian fashion house Versace.

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan arrives on the pink carpet.

Lady Gaga

Gaga in a strapless black gown.

Jared Leto

Leto, wearing a Gucci gown, holds a replica of his own head. 

Katy Perry

The singer came dressed as a chandelier, even wearing one on her head. "I like to be of the light and obviously be the light, she said about her 40-pound costume by Moschino.

Cardi B.

Cardi B. makes her way up the stairs.

Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves holds a neon-pink blow dryer.

Elle Fanning

Fanning poses for photographers.

Celine Dion

Dion wore a feathered headpiece and full-length fringe by Oscar de la Renta that was reminiscent of a Cher costume.

Aquaria

Aquaria poses for photographers.

Lady Gaga

Gaga wears a voluminous bright pink dress by Brandon Maxwell.

