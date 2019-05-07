Photo
Stars on the Met Gala's pink carpet
The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities and haute couture gowns, is a benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.
Lady Gaga
The superstar made a grand entrance wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that she shed on the red carpet to reveal three other outfits including a bra and underwear, her barely-there interpretation of the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Janelle Monae
Camp, a theme that embraces humor, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp.'"
Billy Porter
The actor arrives for the gala.
Awkwafina
Trends on the pink carpet included gold lame and sequins, feathers, neon, and huge sleeves, skirts and trains.
Serena Williams
The tennis star stayed true to her brand, pairing Nike sneakers with a custom neon yellow dress from Italian fashion house Versace.
Saoirse Ronan
Ronan arrives on the pink carpet.
Lady Gaga
Gaga in a strapless black gown.
Jared Leto
Leto, wearing a Gucci gown, holds a replica of his own head.
Katy Perry
The singer came dressed as a chandelier, even wearing one on her head. "I like to be of the light and obviously be the light, she said about her 40-pound costume by Moschino.
Cardi B.
Cardi B. makes her way up the stairs.
Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves holds a neon-pink blow dryer.
Elle Fanning
Fanning poses for photographers.
Celine Dion
Dion wore a feathered headpiece and full-length fringe by Oscar de la Renta that was reminiscent of a Cher costume.
Aquaria
Aquaria poses for photographers.
Lady Gaga
Gaga wears a voluminous bright pink dress by Brandon Maxwell.