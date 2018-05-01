Subscribe to Breaking News emails

News

Stars shine at Academy Awards as show faces scrutiny after #MeToo

See Oscars fashions and key moments from the 90th Academy Awards

41 PHOTOS

Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The whimsical science-fiction fable set during the Cold War won best picture at an Academy Awards fueled by stirring calls for a more inclusive Hollywood.

Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
From left, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek, actresses who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, introduce a video segment about the #MeToo movement. 

The trio received a standing ovation. 

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP
Helen Mirren accompanies Mark Bridges, winner for the award for best costume design for "Phantom Thread," as he wins a jet ski for having the shortest acceptance speech at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello / AP
Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Jordan Peele accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Get Out." He is the first African-American to earn an Oscar in the category.  

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Actresses Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie reach out to Meryl Streep during Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Actor Jennifer Lawerence in the audience during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Keala Settle sings "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Margot Robbie, left, reacts as Allison Janney wins the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya."

Chris Pizzello / AP
Common and Andra Day sing "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall."

Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Gary Oldman accepts the award for best actor for "Darkest Hour."
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
BB-8, Oscar Isaacs, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran present the award for best animated short.

Chris Pizzello / AP
Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball."

Jordan Strauss / AP
Mary. J Blige performs "Mighty River" from "Mudbound" at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello / AP
Miguel Lafourcade, left, and Natalia Lafourcade perform "Remember Me" from "Coco."

Chris Pizzello / AP
Tiffany Haddish, left, and Maya Rudolph present the award for best documentary short subject.

Chris Pizzello / AP
Sam Rockwell wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars.

Chris Pizzello / AP
Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell attend the Academy Awards ceremony wearing "Time's Up" pins.

Mike Nelson / EPA
Allison Williams appears in “Get Out,” which is nominated for best picture.

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Chelsea Peretti, left, and director Jordan Peele. Peele's film "Get Out" is nominated for best picture, best director and best original screenplay.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Christopher Plummer is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in "All The Money In The World."

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Kaia Burke, left, and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Charles Sykes / AP
Elisabeth Moss.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Olympic ice skaters Adam Rippon, left, and Mirai Nagasu.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Ashley Judd, left, and Mira Sorvino.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Sofia Carson.

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Lebanese actress Rita Hayek.

Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images
"Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Mark Hamill and Marilou York.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
"Empire" actress Taraji P. Henson.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Actress Salma Hayek.

Jordan Strauss / AP
"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Mary J. Blige is being nominated for supporting actress and original score for her work in "Mudbound."

Richard Shotwell / AP
Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress for her role in "La La Land" in 2017.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Singer Andra Day.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Helen Mirren.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande.

Jordan Strauss / AP
"I, Tonya" actress Margot Robbie.

Jordan Strauss / AP
Nicole Kidman.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
