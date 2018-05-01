Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
Stars shine at Academy Awards as show faces scrutiny after #MeToo
See Oscars fashions and key moments from the 90th Academy Awards
41 PHOTOS
— Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The whimsical science-fiction fable set during the Cold War won best picture at an Academy Awards fueled by stirring calls for a more inclusive Hollywood.
— Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP
From left, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek, actresses who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, introduce a video segment about the #MeToo movement.
The trio received a standing ovation.
1/41