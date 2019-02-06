Image: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

State of the Union

State of the Union: President Trump's speech in pictures

Speaking to a divided Congress, President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address.

President Donald J. Trump sits in the presidential limo as he departs the White House for Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2019.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., right, arrives with her guest, Ana Maria Archila.

Archila made headlines when she cornered then-Sen. Jeff Flake at a Senate elevator in September and pleaded for the Republican lawmaker to reconsider voting for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

First lady Melania Trump arrives. 

Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

Trump greets members of the audience as he arrives.

Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as Vice President Mike Pence looks on.

Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump, Jr., applaud as their father speaks. 

Trump slammed "ridiculous partisan investigations" in his address after calling for greater political unity.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes as Trump recognizes him.

Aldrin walked on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. 

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump. 

Alice Johnson, one of the president's special guests, reacts as the president acknowledges her in the audience. Johnson is a 63-year-old great-grandmother whose life sentence for a drug conviction was commuted by Trump.

In a nod to the suffragette movement, female lawmakers wear white to the speech.

First lady Melania Trump talks with her guest, cancer survivor Grace Eline.

Trump's address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown.

