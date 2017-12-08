Storm-battered teams face final football showdown

1.

Perhaps no two high schools in the Houston area sustained more storm-related damage than C.E. King and Kingwood. Both were displaced from their school buildings for months, and many players on both teams had their homes damaged or destroyed.

By early November, there were few physical remnants of those harrowing days in August, just days before the start of football season, when Harvey poured high water over Houston like soup into a bowl. Now, there was just football.

Their final matchup of the season would lock down the fourth and final playoff spot in their division, keeping the dream of a run through the playoffs and of a state championship alive for another week.

Above: C.E. King's color guard stands in position before the start of the game.

David Butow / Redux for NBC News