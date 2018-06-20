Subscribe to Breaking News emails

In Focus

The best images from the first week of World Cup action

Politics is put to the side to celebrate a month of soccer as Russia hosts the World Cup.

 / Updated 22 PHOTOS
A Russia fan waves a flag before the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Fans celebrate the opening goal scored by Iury Gazinsky of Russia during the Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Clive Rose / Getty Images
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin attend the opening game.

Peter Powell / EPA
Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon strikes a pose wearing body paint in the Russian team's colors prior to the opening match.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Fans fill the stands of the St. Petersburg Stadium during the Group B match between Morocco and Iran on June 15.

Lee Smith / Reuters
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Group B football match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15.

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
Former soccer star Diego Maradona, center, watches the group D match between Argentina and Iceland in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16.

Ricardo Mazalan / AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face after missing a penalty against Iceland.

Ricardo Mazalan / AP
Iceland fans chant during the match against Argentina

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from Peru's Christian Cueva in the Group C match at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk on June 16.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
Australia fans arrive early for the Group C match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena on June 16.

Toru Hana / Reuters
Nigeria's defender Abdullahi Shehu and Croatia's forward Ante Rebic vie for the ball during the Group D match at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

Ozan Kose / AFP - Getty Images
Germany's Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich in action with Mexico's Hector Moreno, Raul Jimenez and Jesus Gallardo during the Group F match in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on June 17.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Mexico fan celebrates inside the stadium at the end of the match against Germany.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Brazil forward Neymar writhes on the turf after being tackled by Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami during the Group E match at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 17.

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
A Swedish supporter sits in the stands as he waits for the Group F match between Sweden and South Korea to begin in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18.

Petr David Josek / AP
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Group G match between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 18.

Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
English fans in a Fan Fest area watch the Group G match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18.

Maxim Zmeyev / AFP - Getty Images
England's Harry Kane scores his side's winning goal against Tunisia.

Alastair Grant / AP
A Japan fan laughs before the Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19.

Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
The ball goes past Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after a shot from Senegal's midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was deflected off Poland's defender Thiago Rangel Cionek for an own goal during the Group H match at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP - Getty Images
1/22