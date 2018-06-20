Subscribe to Breaking News emails
The best images from the first week of World Cup action
Politics is put to the side to celebrate a month of soccer as Russia hosts the World Cup.
Fans celebrate the opening goal scored by Iury Gazinsky of Russia during the Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin attend the opening game.
Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon strikes a pose wearing body paint in the Russian team's colors prior to the opening match.
A Russia fan waves a flag before the opening match.
Fans fill the stands of the St. Petersburg Stadium during the Group B match between Morocco and Iran on June 15.
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Group B football match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15.
Former soccer star Diego Maradona, center, watches the group D match between Argentina and Iceland in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16.
Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face after missing a penalty against Iceland.
Iceland fans chant during the match against Argentina
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty from Peru's Christian Cueva in the Group C match at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk on June 16.
Australia fans arrive early for the Group C match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena on June 16.
Nigeria's defender Abdullahi Shehu and Croatia's forward Ante Rebic vie for the ball during the Group D match at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.
Germany's Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich in action with Mexico's Hector Moreno, Raul Jimenez and Jesus Gallardo during the Group F match in the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow on June 17.
Mexico fan celebrates inside the stadium at the end of the match against Germany.
Brazil forward Neymar writhes on the turf after being tackled by Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami during the Group E match at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 17.
A Swedish supporter sits in the stands as he waits for the Group F match between Sweden and South Korea to begin in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18.
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Group G match between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 18.
English fans in a Fan Fest area watch the Group G match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18.
England's Harry Kane scores his side's winning goal against Tunisia.
A Japan fan laughs before the Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19.
The ball goes past Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after a shot from Senegal's midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was deflected off Poland's defender Thiago Rangel Cionek for an own goal during the Group H match at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19.