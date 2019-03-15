World
Students around the world cut class to demand action on climate change
International "Youth Climate Strike" rallies were planned in more than 100 countries.
Stockholm
16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg marches during a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change on March 15, 2019.
The worldwide protests were inspired by Thunberg, who camped out in front of parliament in Stockholm last year to demand action from world leaders on global warming.
Washington
Activists rally on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.
Brussels
Scientists say fossil fuel use releases greenhouse gases that trap heat and lift global temperatures, bringing more floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
Lisbon
The 2015 Paris climate conference pledged to keep the increase in global average temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius (35 F) above pre-industrial levels which would require a radical cutback in use of coal and fossil fuels.
San Francisco
A student holds a sign supporting the Green New Deal, a plan championed by Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that would implement a complete transition to renewable energy by 2030.
Scotland
Students gather outside the Parliament in Edinburgh.
London
Young demonstrators climb on a statue in central London.
Milan
Students stage a protest in front of the Duomo.
Kenya
Students chant during a march in Nairobi.
Hong Kong
The global movement was organized on social media with the hashtag #FridaysForFuture.
South Africa
Students march in Cape Town.
Experts say Africa, with its population of more than 1 billion people, is expected to be hardest hit by global warming even though it contributes least to the greenhouse gas emissions that cause it.
Ukraine
Students strike for action in front of government buildings in Kiev.
Sydney
Scientists have backed the protests, with thousands signing petitions in support of the students in Britain, Finland, Germany and the United States.
India
Students protest in Hyderabad.
Vienna
A protester at left carries a sign that reads "You have overslept. We are the alarm clock!"
Tokyo
Students march in Tokyo.
London
Demonstrators block traffic.
Paris
Young demonstrators near the Pantheon.
