AUSTRIA-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-YOUTH-DEMO

Students around the world cut class to demand action on climate change

International "Youth Climate Strike" rallies were planned in more than 100 countries.



Stockholm

16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg marches during a global day of student protests aiming to spark world leaders into action on climate change on March 15, 2019. 

The worldwide protests were inspired by Thunberg, who camped out in front of parliament in Stockholm last year to demand action from world leaders on global warming.

US-environment-climate-youth-protest

Washington

Activists rally on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. 

Demonstrators take part in a protest against climate change in central Brussels

Brussels

Scientists say fossil fuel use releases greenhouse gases that trap heat and lift global temperatures, bringing more floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

 

Students protest to demand action on climate change in Lisbon

Lisbon

The 2015 Paris climate conference pledged to keep the increase in global average temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius (35 F) above pre-industrial levels which would require a radical cutback in use of coal and fossil fuels.



San Francisco

A student holds a sign supporting the Green New Deal, a plan championed by Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that would implement a complete transition to renewable energy by 2030.

UK Students Strike Against Climate Change

Scotland

Students gather outside the Parliament in Edinburgh. 

BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-PROTEST

London

Young demonstrators climb on a statue in central London. 



Milan

Students stage a protest in front of the Duomo. 

KENYA-ENVIRONEMNT-MARCH

Kenya

Students chant during a march in Nairobi. 

TOPSHOT-HONG-CLIMATE-YOUTH-STUDENT-STRIKE

Hong Kong

The global movement was organized on social media with the hashtag #FridaysForFuture.

Students take part in a global protest against climate change in Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa

Students march in Cape Town. 

Experts say Africa, with its population of more than 1 billion people, is expected to be hardest hit by global warming even though it contributes least to the greenhouse gas emissions that cause it.

Students strike for action on climate change in Kiev

Ukraine

Students strike for action in front of government buildings in Kiev. 

AUSTRALIA-CLIMATE-YOUTH-STUDENT-STRIKE

Sydney

Scientists have backed the protests, with thousands signing petitions in support of the students in Britain, Finland, Germany and the United States.

INDIA-CLIMATE-YOUTH-STUDENT-STRIKE

India

Students protest in Hyderabad. 

AUSTRIA-ENVIRONMENT-CLIMATE-YOUTH-DEMO

Vienna

A protester at left carries a sign that reads "You have overslept. We are the alarm clock!"

School students march with signs during the global students strike for action on climate change in Tokyo

Tokyo

Students march in Tokyo. 

Demonstrators block traffic during a protest against climate change, organised by the YouthStrike4Climate movement, in London

London

Demonstrators block traffic. 

FRANCE-CLIMATE-YOUTH-DEMO

Paris

Young demonstrators near the Pantheon. 

Climate strikes: U.S. students skipping school as part of global action

