In Focus
Super Blood Wolf Moon marks first lunar event of 2019
The year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth, is one of two lunar events Sunday. A total eclipse was also visible in North and South America, and parts of Europe.
Buenos Aires
The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the lunar eclipse, early on Jan. 21, 2019.
There won't be another until the year 2021. The entire eclipse took more than three hours.
Milan
A woman watches the full moon in the City Life neighborhood.
New York
The moon rising behind the Empire State Building, as seen from Jersey City, N.J.
San Diego
A plane appears to pass across the full moon as it rises through the clouds before the start of total lunar eclipse in California.
During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood, moon turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
Los Angeles
People watch the supermoon rise behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, from Kenneth Hahn Park.
Madrid
The supermoon rises over the Metroplis Building on Alcala Street.
Rio de Janeiro
The moon rises above the city’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue during the lunar eclipse. Totality — when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow — lasted an hour.
Saluzzo, Italy
The Super Blood Wolf Moon during the total lunar eclipse over San Bernardino's Church in northwest Italy.
Prague
The moon is visible behind a statue of the 14th century Czech king, Charles IV.
Tours, France
The Super Blood Wolf Moon above the Tours Cathedral.
Duisburg, Germany
The moon next to the city’s Tiger and Turtle sculpture during the first total lunar eclipse of the year.
Cologne, Germany
The Super Blood Wolf Moon appears behind the Cologne Cathedral during the total lunar eclipse.
Brasilia, Brazil
A lunar eclipse moves behind the JK Memorial, a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia.
Montevideo, Uruguay
A total eclipse begins as the full moon shines over the decorated 18 de Julio Avenue.
Buenos Aires
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the "Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas".
Allaman, Switzerland
A total lunar eclipse in the night sky.