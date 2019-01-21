Image:

In Focus

Super Blood Wolf Moon marks first lunar event of 2019

The year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth, is one of two lunar events Sunday. A total eclipse was also visible in North and South America, and parts of Europe.

 / Updated 16 PHOTOS
Image:

Buenos Aires

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the lunar eclipse, early on Jan. 21, 2019.

There won't be another until the year 2021. The entire eclipse took more than three hours.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Milan

A woman watches the full moon in the City Life neighborhood.

Luca Bruno / AP
  • Share
Image:

New York

The moon rising behind the Empire State Building, as seen from Jersey City, N.J.

Julio Cortez / AP
  • Share
Image: A plane passes as the moon rises through clouds before start of total lunar eclipse in California

San Diego

A plane appears to pass across the full moon as it rises through the clouds before the start of total lunar eclipse in California.

During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood, moon turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.

Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Los Angeles

People watch the supermoon rise behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, from Kenneth Hahn Park.

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
  • Share
Image:

Madrid

The supermoon rises over the Metroplis Building on Alcala Street.

Rodrigo Jimenez / EPA
  • Share
Image:

Rio de Janeiro

The moon rises above the city’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue during the lunar eclipse. Totality — when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow — lasted an hour.

Leo Correa / AP
  • Share
Image:

Saluzzo, Italy

The Super Blood Wolf Moon during the total lunar eclipse over San Bernardino's Church in northwest Italy.

Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Prague

The moon is visible behind a statue of the 14th century Czech king, Charles IV.

Matin Divisek / EPA
  • Share
Image:

Tours, France

The Super Blood Wolf Moon above the Tours Cathedral.

Guillame Souvant / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Duisburg, Germany

The moon next to the city’s Tiger and Turtle sculpture during the first total lunar eclipse of the year.

Sascha Steinbach / EPA
  • Share
Image:

Cologne, Germany

The Super Blood Wolf Moon appears behind the Cologne Cathedral during the total lunar eclipse.

Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Brasilia, Brazil

A lunar eclipse moves behind the JK Memorial, a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia.

Eraldo Peres / AP
  • Share
Image:

Montevideo, Uruguay

A total eclipse begins as the full moon shines over the decorated 18 de Julio Avenue.

Mariana Suarez / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Buenos Aires

A lunar eclipse progresses behind the "Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas".

Natacha Pisarenko / AP
  • Share
Image:

Allaman, Switzerland

A total lunar eclipse in the night sky.

Valentin Flauraud / EPA
  • Share
1/16