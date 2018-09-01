Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
Syrians pulled from rubble of besieged city outside Damascus
Eastern Ghouta is the last big stronghold of rebels fighting the Syrian government near Damascus and has been besieged for years.
A Syrian girl holds her shoe as she emerges from rubble following an airstrike on Hamouriyeh, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, on Jan. 9, 2018.
Government forces have escalated military operations against the suburb in recent months, seeking to tighten a siege that residents and aid workers say is a deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war, a charge the government denies.
Warning: This gallery contains graphic images depicting death and injury.
A father mourns over the body of their two-year-old son after he died from a shellblast in Douma on Jan. 8. The family had left their home in the village of Kafr Batna on Monday for a market in a nearby village, seeking food for their malnourished children, but a mortar shell landed close to them, instantly killing the boy.
Young boys walk through a home destroyed by airstrikes in Mesraba on Jan. 6.
Photos: Children among the injured in besieged Damascus suburb