A Syrian girl holds her shoe as she emerges from rubble following an airstrike on Hamouriyeh, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, on Jan. 9, 2018.

Government forces have escalated military operations against the suburb in recent months, seeking to tighten a siege that residents and aid workers say is a deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war, a charge the government denies.

Warning: This gallery contains graphic images depicting death and injury.