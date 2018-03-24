Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
News
These kids aren't kidding: the March For Our Lives hits streets worldwide
Galvanized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting and led by its survivors, thousands rallied against guns in Washington and beyond.
High school students from New Jersey hold American flags as they attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, in New York City on March 24, 2018. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence.
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally calling for stronger gun control in the United States, near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Some 500 people gathered in the German capital to commemorate the victims of the Parkland massacre, calling for American politicians to pass more laws to restrict and regulate the usage of fire arms in the U.S.
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.