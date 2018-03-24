Subscribe to Breaking News emails

These kids aren't kidding: the March For Our Lives hits streets worldwide

Galvanized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting and led by its survivors, thousands rallied against guns in Washington and beyond.

High school students from New Jersey hold American flags as they attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, in New York City on March 24, 2018. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
People arrive for the rally against gun violence in Washington, DC.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Protesters march in Washington, DC.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images
A demonstrator in the crowd becomes emotional while watching the stage at the rally in Washington, DC.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Participants line up early to reserve a spot on Pennsylvania Avenue prior to the rally in Washington, DC.

Shawn Thew / EPA
A crowd starts to gather at the start of the rally in Washington, DC.

Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
Activists arrive to Pennsylvania Avenue at the start of the march in Washington, DC.

Shawn Thew / EPA
March participants carry signs and display the slogans on their hands as students and gun control advocates take to the streets in Washington, DC.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
A student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania writes a protest sign prior to the rally in Washington.

Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
Students and supporters march against gun violence in tandem with the Washington, DC rally, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tracie Van Auken / EPA
People pack onto the street for the rally in Washington, DC.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
People hold banners in a march to support the demonstrators in the U.S., in Paris.

Michel Euler / AP
John Collins, 19, a University of Cincinnati student, cheers outside city hall during the protest for gun legislation and school safety in Cincinnati.

John Minchillo / AP
Supporters look on as students and celebrities take the stage in Washington, DC.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Demonstrators gather in Washington, DC, to demand gun control.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Attendees watch presenters at a rally in Washington, DC.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
Attendees watch the stage at the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, DC.

Eric Thayer / Reuters
People march in New York.

Alba Vigaray / EPA
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally calling for stronger gun control in the United States, near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Some 500 people gathered in the German capital to commemorate the victims of the Parkland massacre, calling for American politicians to pass more laws to restrict and regulate the usage of fire arms in the U.S.

Omer Messinger / EPA
Thousands of people march against gun violence in Manhattan.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
A young demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'ABC not NRA' during a rally calling for stronger gun control in the United States, at the Museum square in the center of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Koen Van Weel / EPA
Protesters shout as they march down Sixth Avenue in New York City.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
A girl holds a sign while rallying in the street in Miami, Florida.

Javier Galeano / Reuters
Dezmond Floyd, center left, joins in the march in downtown Houston.

David J. Phillip / AP
A church group sings on the street during the march in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
