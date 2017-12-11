Feedback
California Coast Battles Massive Wildfire

by NBC News

Southern California entered a second week engulfed in flames. The Thomas Fire has destroyed nearly 800 buildings, sending thousands fleeing.

1.

Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria, Calif. on Dec. 10, 2017.

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, as wind-fanned flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
2.

Firefighters move away from a burning house after discovering downed live power lines near Carpinteria.

The Thomas Fire is only 15 percent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of Carpinteria, making it one of the worst wildfires in California history.

Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
3. A house burns near Casitas Pass Road as the Thomas Fire continues to grow. David McNew / Getty Images
4.

Firefighters working on structure protection keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria.

The area has been evacuated by law enforcement and fire department has moved in to protect homes.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP / AP
5.

A tree burns as the Thomas Fire approaches Lake Casitas near Ojai, California.

David McNew / Getty Images
6.

A firefighter sets a backfire to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with  daylight near Lake Casitas.

David McNew / Getty Images
7.

Firefighters attack the Thomas Fire's north flank with backfires.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
8.

Firefighters watch after setting a backfire at night.

David McNew / Getty Images
9.

The sun sets under smoke filled sky caused by the Thomas Fire, a wildfire that continues to burn north of Ojai, California on Dec, 9.

Gene Blevins / Reuters
10. CalFire works in Ventura County as efforts continue against the Thomas Fire in Ojai. John Cetrino / EPA
11. Christmas decorations illuminate a house in Carpinteria. David McNew / Getty Images
12.

Flames come close to a house as the wildfire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities.

As of late Sunday, the Thomas Fire had destroyed 790 structures and damaged 191.

David McNew / Getty Images
13.

Fire consumes utility poles in Ventura County.

John Cetrino / EPA
14. Christmas decorations illuminate a house as the growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities. David McNew / Getty Images
15. A house burns near Casitas Pass Road. David McNew / Getty Images
16.

US forest fire crews fight fire with fire as they set off huge backfires to cut off the northern flank of the Thomas fire near Rose Valley recreation area.

Gene Blevins / Zuma Press
17.

Smoke rises from the Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfire devours homes as residents escape

Katie Graves / Stumbleweeds via ZUMA Wire
