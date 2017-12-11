California Coast Battles Massive Wildfire

1.

Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria, Calif. on Dec. 10, 2017.

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, as wind-fanned flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.

READ: New evacuations ordered as California wildfires whip across region

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP