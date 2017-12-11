California Coast Battles Massive Wildfire

Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria, Calif. on Dec. 10, 2017.
A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, as wind-fanned flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.
Firefighters move away from a burning house after discovering downed live power lines near Carpinteria.
The Thomas Fire is only 15 percent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of Carpinteria, making it one of the worst wildfires in California history.
Firefighters working on structure protection keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria.
The area has been evacuated by law enforcement and fire department has moved in to protect homes.
A tree burns as the Thomas Fire approaches Lake Casitas near Ojai, California.
A firefighter sets a backfire to make progress against the Thomas Fire before the winds return with daylight near Lake Casitas.
Firefighters attack the Thomas Fire's north flank with backfires.
Firefighters watch after setting a backfire at night.
The sun sets under smoke filled sky caused by the Thomas Fire, a wildfire that continues to burn north of Ojai, California on Dec, 9.
Flames come close to a house as the wildfire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities.
As of late Sunday, the Thomas Fire had destroyed 790 structures and damaged 191.
Fire consumes utility poles in Ventura County.
US forest fire crews fight fire with fire as they set off huge backfires to cut off the northern flank of the Thomas fire near Rose Valley recreation area.
Smoke rises from the Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfire devours homes as residents escape