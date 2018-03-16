Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Brazen murder of Rio councilwoman shocks Brazil
Crowds descended on the Rio de Janeiro state legislature Thursday, mourning the city councilwoman who was shot in the head four times.
Bystanders look on as Rio's Civil Police officers transport Brazilian politician Marielle Franco's car on March 15 after she was found shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Franco, 38, a black councilwoman who was an outspoken critic of police brutality, was shot in the head four times as she was returning from a political event on Wednesday night. Her death touched a nerve in Latin America's largest nation, where more than 50 percent identify as black or mixed-race yet most politicians are white men.
Investigators, prosecutors and even drug gang leaders said the shooting of Marielle Franco, 38, a rising star in the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), appeared to be a political assassination.
Demonstrators walk by graffiti reading "Fascist PM (Militarized Police)" during a protest against the murder on March 15.
The attack came just a month after President Michel Temer put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a spike in violence less than two years after hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics.
A man lights a candle next to a sign reading "They will not keep us quiet."
Elected in 2016, Franco was a member of the left-leaning Socialism and Liberty Party known for her social work in poor and marginalized shantytowns, or favelas, and for her outspokenness against police violence, which disproportionately affects black residents.
Brazilians demonstrate against Franco's murder in front of Rio's Municipal Chamber.