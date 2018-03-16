Brazen murder of Rio councilwoman shocks Brazil

Bystanders look on as Rio's Civil Police officers transport Brazilian politician Marielle Franco's car on March 15 after she was found shot dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Franco, 38, a black councilwoman who was an outspoken critic of police brutality, was shot in the head four times as she was returning from a political event on Wednesday night. Her death touched a nerve in Latin America's largest nation, where more than 50 percent identify as black or mixed-race yet most politicians are white men.

Investigators, prosecutors and even drug gang leaders said the shooting of Marielle Franco, 38, a rising star in the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), appeared to be a political assassination.