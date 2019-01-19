In Focus
Thousands gather for third annual Women's March
Marchers gathered across the United States for an annual demonstration that opposes Donald Trump and supports women's rights. Those who gathered in Washington D.C. braved the cold and wet streets for the second such march to occur during a government shutdown.
People hold up posters as they take part in a Women's March in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Jan. 19, 2019 in Berlin.
The Women's March movement that started in the U.S. has become a global drive that supports women's rights, fights for an end to the gender pay gap and aims to bring awareness to violence against women and demand action to end it.
People attend the 2019 Women's March protest in Berlin.
Organized by Democrats Abroad, the event coincides with similar marches taking place today across the U.S.
A man holds a sign that reads 'HERE FOR MY SISTERS' during the 2019 Women's March in Berlin.
A woman holds a sign reading 'WE'RE STILL HERE' during the 2019 Women's March in Berlin.
A girl holds a rose as protesters take part in the Women's March calling for equality, justice and an end to austerity in London.
A protester holds up a sign during the Women's March in London.
Protesters hold signs during the Women's Unity Rally at Foley Square in New York.
One procession, a march through midtown Manhattan, is being organized by the Women's March Alliance, a nonprofit group whose leaders are putting on the demonstration for the third straight year.
Another event downtown, the Manhattan Women's Unity Rally held at roughly the same time Saturday, was organized by the New York City chapter of Women's March Inc. The group formed to help organize the 2017 demonstration in Washington, D.C., but had a falling out with the alliance organizers.
Women rally at Freedom Plaza during the Women's March in Washington.
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in New York.
Protesters listen to speakers during the Women's Unity Rally at Foley Square in New York.
Thousands of people participate in the Third Annual Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington.
Protesters hold signs during the Women's March on Jan. 19, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Protesters hold signs during the Women's March in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in New York.
Demonstrators march past Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York.
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends the Women's March in New York to protest the policies of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
Today's march is the third time the organization has taken to the streets to protest the policies of the Trump administration.
Supporters of the annual Women's March parade by the Trump Hotel in Washington.
This year the organization has come under scrutiny for co-president Tamika Mallory's association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
Supporters of the annual Women's March walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Women's March at Federal Plaza in Chicago.
Protesters hold signs during the Women's March in Chicago.
Participants chant as they march up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington.
A woman wears "Love Trumps Hate" and "My Body My Choice" pins as she participates in the Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington.
Fans of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg march during the Women's March Alliance in New York.
Women wear wall protest outfits as they stand in front of the Trump International Hotel while participating in the Women's March in Washington.
Participants listen to speakers outside City Hall during the Women's March in an 8 degree Fahrenheit wind chill snow storm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.