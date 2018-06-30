Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Image: Immigration activists march to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policy in Washington

In Focus

Thousands march coast to coast against Trump's immigration policy

Tens of thousands nationwide protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, crying out that "children should be with families."

 / Updated
Image: US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-PROTEST-MIGRANTS

Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge during a march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in New York.

Across the country marches under the banner "Families Belong Together" are being held to demand that the Trump administration reunite thousands of immigrant children who have been separated from their families after crossing into the United States.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

A young child holds a sign during rally in New York against migrant family separations.

Kevin Hagen / AP
Image: Immigration along the United States and Mexico border.

People protest outside a Border Patrol office during a rally in McAllen, Texas.

Immigration along the Rio Grande in Texas has become a political issue, due to the controversy surrounding the “zero tolerance" policy.

Larry W. Smith / EPA
Image: Demonstrators participate in "Keep Families Together" march to protest Trump administration's immigration policy in Manhattan New York

Demonstrators participate in the "Keep Families Together" march in New York.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Image: An immigration activist holds up a sign during a rally by immigration activists to protest against the Trump Administration's immigration policy, outside the White House in Washington

An activist holds up a sign as a fire truck sprays water during a rally outside the White House in Washington.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Image: Thousands Across U.S March In Support Of Keeping Immigrant Families Together

Thousands of people march in New York to support families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) listens to 12-year-old Brian Pineda, whose father has TPS immigration status, during the "Families Belong Together" rally in Boston

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., listens to Brian Pineda, 12, during a rally in Boston. Pineda’s father has temporary protected status, a citizenship threatened by the Trump administration.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: Thousands Across U.S March In Support Of Keeping Immigrant Families Together

In New York, a woman and child join the thousands demonstrating in support of migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-PROTEST-MIGRANTS

Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge as they march against the separation of immigrant families.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-PROTEST-MIGRANTS

Trangvy Hoang holds a placard as she marches in Washington, DC.

Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A demonstrator wears a dress reading "I Really Do Care, Shouldn't U ?", referencing the coat recently worn by First Lady Melania Trump, during the "Families Belong Together" rally in Boston

A demonstrator in Boston wears a dress reading, “I Really Do Care, Shouldn’t U ?” referencing a controversial jacket recently worn by first lady Melania Trump.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Image: US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-MIGRANTS-PROTEST

Protesters rally in Philadelphia.

Dominick Reuter / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Darron Cummings / AP
Image: US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-MIGRANTS-PROTEST

A woman holds her son during a rally in Philadelphia.

Dominick Reuter / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Lena Ismail, second from right, and Lamiya Khandaker, center, walk past the Massachusetts State House during a Rally Against Separation in Boston.

Winslow Townson / AP
Image: Thousands Across U.S March In Support Of Keeping Immigrant Families Together

Diane Farr brings her hands together in prayer during a rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images
Image: Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump administration's immigration policies in Ciudad Juarez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Trump administration's immigration policies in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
Image: A boy hugs to an officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump administration's immigration policies at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez

A boy hugs to an officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a protest at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
Image:

Activists place signs on the doors of the Department of Justice during a march in Washington.

Alex Brandon / AP
Image:

Ella Liskey, 11, holds a sign during a local rally at the Marycrest Building in South Bend, Indiana.

Michael Caterina / South Bend Tribune via AP
Image: Thousands join in nationwide protests against immigration policies of President Trump

Protesters march in protest while holding an American flag in Chicago.

Kamil Krzaczynski / EPA
Image:

Bennett Heeke, 5, holds a sign at a rally in Dodge City, Kansas.

Charlie Riedel / AP
Image: Immigration activists march to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policy in Washington

Immigration activists march toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
