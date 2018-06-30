Subscribe to Breaking News emails
In Focus
Thousands march coast to coast against Trump's immigration policy
Tens of thousands nationwide protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, crying out that "children should be with families."
Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge during a march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in New York.
Across the country marches under the banner "Families Belong Together" are being held to demand that the Trump administration reunite thousands of immigrant children who have been separated from their families after crossing into the United States.
A young child holds a sign during rally in New York against migrant family separations.
People protest outside a Border Patrol office during a rally in McAllen, Texas.
Immigration along the Rio Grande in Texas has become a political issue, due to the controversy surrounding the “zero tolerance" policy.
Demonstrators participate in the "Keep Families Together" march in New York.
An activist holds up a sign as a fire truck sprays water during a rally outside the White House in Washington.
Thousands of people march in New York to support families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., listens to Brian Pineda, 12, during a rally in Boston. Pineda’s father has temporary protected status, a citizenship threatened by the Trump administration.
In New York, a woman and child join the thousands demonstrating in support of migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge as they march against the separation of immigrant families.
Trangvy Hoang holds a placard as she marches in Washington, DC.
A demonstrator in Boston wears a dress reading, “I Really Do Care, Shouldn’t U ?” referencing a controversial jacket recently worn by first lady Melania Trump.
Protesters rally in Philadelphia.
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
A woman holds her son during a rally in Philadelphia.
Lena Ismail, second from right, and Lamiya Khandaker, center, walk past the Massachusetts State House during a Rally Against Separation in Boston.
Diane Farr brings her hands together in prayer during a rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Trump administration's immigration policies in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A boy hugs to an officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a protest at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Activists place signs on the doors of the Department of Justice during a march in Washington.
Ella Liskey, 11, holds a sign during a local rally at the Marycrest Building in South Bend, Indiana.
Protesters march in protest while holding an American flag in Chicago.
Bennett Heeke, 5, holds a sign at a rally in Dodge City, Kansas.
Immigration activists march toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington