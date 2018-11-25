In Focus
Thousands protest violence against women around the world
Tens of thousands of protesters in cities across Europe, the Middle East and Latin America marked Sunday's U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Istanbul
Women chant phrases and wave signs on Istiklal Avenue during a demonstration marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, 2018.
Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul’s Tunel Square to march on the city’s main pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Dozens of police formed a barricade and prevented the group from marching, saying their demonstration was not permitted. Police fired several rounds of tear gas to stop the group.
Istanbul
Turkish police officers in riot gear block protesters during the rally.
Rights groups say violence against women is widespread in Turkey and an online database called the Monument Counter says at least 337 women were killed by domestic violence in 2018.
Istanbul
A Turkish riot police officer reacts during clashes with women's rights activists who gathered for the march.
Santiago, Chile
Activists march ahead of the U.N.'s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on Nov. 22.
Rome
A woman holds up a pair of underwear during a march on Nov. 24.
Barcelona
A woman holds a sign that reads, "We are the voice of those who suffer in silence" during a demonstration in Barcelona on Nov. 25.
Tens of thousands of protesters, many wearing purple, marched through Spanish cities on Sunday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Spanish courts received more than 166,000 gender violence complaints in 2017, up 16 percent on the previous year, according to the General Council of the Judiciary.
Gijon, Spain
A girl cries during a rally on Nov. 25.
Lyon, France
A protester dressed in white carries a sign during a demonstration on Nov. 24.
Gijon, Spain
Protesters chanted slogans and carried signs reading "For Those Who Aren’t With Us" and "Justice."
Earlier this year, women across Spain went on strike and held hundreds of rallies to protest against gender inequality. The two largest unions said around 6 million women took part in the strike, the first of its kind to be held in Spain on International Women’s Day.
Santiago, Chile
Women participate in a march ahead of the commemoration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 22.
Qamishli, Syria
A Syrian Kurdish fighter holds a Kalashnikov assault rifle while others march on Nov. 25.
Bogota, Colombia
People hold glow sticks during a demonstration on Nov. 24.
Pamplona, Spain
Women shout during a demonstration on Nov. 25.
Geneva
The group "30 nuances des noir-es" (which means "30 shades of black") performs during a demonstration on Nov. 24.
Santiago, Chile
A woman with her face painted takes part in a march on Nov. 22.
Istanbul
A Turkish riot police officer reacts during clashes with women's rights activists on Nov. 25.
Paris
Participants walk with a banner that reads, "We want to be free," on Nov. 24.
Paris
Men hold signs that read, "All of us with all them," and "I'm fighting for my future daughter," on Nov. 24.