Thousands protest violence against women around the world

Women chant phrases and wave signs on Istiklal Avenue during a demonstration marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, 2018.

Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul’s Tunel Square to march on the city’s main pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Dozens of police formed a barricade and prevented the group from marching, saying their demonstration was not permitted. Police fired several rounds of tear gas to stop the group.