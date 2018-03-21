Subscribe to Breaking News emails

'Tis the season? Spring kicks off with snowy nor'easter

The I-95 Corridor got pummeled Wednesday with another major nor'easter on the first full day of spring.

A person runs through snow and high winds along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia on March 21, 2018.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between Southeast Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

A girl sleds on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Pedestrians walk through snow and high winds in Philadelphia.

A commuter enters the PATH station in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm picked up in the early afternoon.

Dane Lariscy, 5, left, works on a snowman as his siblings, Amanda Lariscy, 17, and Blaze Lariscy, 15, have a snowball fight on the National Mall in Washington.

The Florida family enjoyed their first snowfall after the spring storm extended their trip to Washington.

A man crosses the street in the storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

A man carries a little girl on his shoulders as people walk in the snow in downtown Washington.

Norwich Free Academy students make their way to the school buses after classes were dismissed early ahead of a Nor'easter in Norwich, Connecticut.

A woman battles heavy wind and snow in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Magnolia flowers are covered with snow before they start to bloom in Washington.

A worker cleans the walkway to a ferry terminal in Jersey City.

A pedestrian wearing platform shoes crosses the street in New York.

A worker clears snow past "The Last Three," the world's largest rhino sculpture by artists Gillie and Marc Art at Astor Place in New York.

Bobby Reynolds lays on the snowy beach before surfing at Rockaway Beach during the snow storm in the Queens borough of New York.

High surf hits the coastline in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Emily Atkins and her daughter Natalie Atkins, 5, of Roanoke, look out over Carvins Cove Reservoir.

Photos: Nor'easter slams East Coast... again

