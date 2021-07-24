IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Image: Sailing - Olympics: Previews

Olympics

Photos: Tokyo Olympics Day One

Sailing, soccer, skateboarding and sunshine were all in abundance on the opening day of competition in Japan.

Image: TOPSHOT-BOXING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh and Morocco's Mohamed Hamout fight during their men's featherweight boxing match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, on July 24, 2021. 

Luis Robayo / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1

Tennis player Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Tokyo.

Edgar Su / Reuters
Image:

Brazil's Marta celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against Netherlands in Miyagi.

Andre Penner / AP
Image: TOPSHOT-JUDO-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Georgia's Lukhumi Chkhvimiani competes with South Korea's Kim Won Jin during a men's Judo bout at the Nippon Budokan.

Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1

Tennis players cool down in the hot weather at Ariake Tennis Park.

EDGAR SU / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah reacting while competing in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition.

Chris Graythen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 1

Kazuma Kaya of Japan competes on rings during Men's Qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-TENNIS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during the men's singles first round.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ROAD-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Cyclists ride past Yamanaka Lake during the men's road race in Yamanashi.

JEFF PACHOUD / AFP - Getty Images
Image: TOPSHOT-FENCING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

Italy's Rossella Fiamingo competes against Brazil's Nathalie Moellhausen in the women's individual Fencing in Chiba City.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

People walk across a busy crossing during a hot afternoon in Tokyo.

Kantaro Komiya / AP
Image: Sailing - Olympics: Previews

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of Team New Zealand practice in the Men's Skiff at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Clive Mason / Getty Images
Image: Table Tennis - Women's Singles - Round 1

Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Michelle Bromley of Australia during the women's Table Tennis singles.

Thomas Peter / Reuters
Image: 3x3 Basketball - Olympics: Day 1

First Lady, Jill Biden cheers on Team USA at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images
Image: Skateboarding Training Session

Skateboarder Aori Nishimura of Japan in action during training in Tokyo.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Image: Sailing - Olympics: Previews

The Men's Laser fleet during sailing previews at Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Kanagawa, Japan. Yesterday's opening ceremony saw competing nations greet a much smaller audience than years gone by. 

Phil Walter / Getty Images
