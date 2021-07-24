Photos: Tokyo Olympics Day One

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
— Luis Robayo / AFP - Getty Images
Iran's Daniyal Shahbakhsh and Morocco's Mohamed Hamout fight during their men's featherweight boxing match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, on July 24, 2021.
— Edgar Su / Reuters
Tennis player Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Tokyo.
— Andre Penner / AP
Brazil's Marta celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against Netherlands in Miyagi.
— Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images
Georgia's Lukhumi Chkhvimiani competes with South Korea's Kim Won Jin during a men's Judo bout at the Nippon Budokan.
— EDGAR SU / Reuters
Tennis players cool down in the hot weather at Ariake Tennis Park.
— Chris Graythen / AFP - Getty Images
Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah reacting while competing in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition.
— Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
Kazuma Kaya of Japan competes on rings during Men's Qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
— Tiziana Fabi / AFP - Getty Images
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Bolivia's Hugo Dellien during the men's singles first round.
— JEFF PACHOUD / AFP - Getty Images
Cyclists ride past Yamanaka Lake during the men's road race in Yamanashi.
— Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images
Italy's Rossella Fiamingo competes against Brazil's Nathalie Moellhausen in the women's individual Fencing in Chiba City.
— Kantaro Komiya / AP
People walk across a busy crossing during a hot afternoon in Tokyo.
— Clive Mason / Getty Images
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of Team New Zealand practice in the Men's Skiff at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.
— Thomas Peter / Reuters
Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Michelle Bromley of Australia during the women's Table Tennis singles.
— Christian Petersen / Getty Images
First Lady, Jill Biden cheers on Team USA at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.
— Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Skateboarder Aori Nishimura of Japan in action during training in Tokyo.
— Phil Walter / Getty Images
The Men's Laser fleet during sailing previews at Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Kanagawa, Japan. Yesterday's opening ceremony saw competing nations greet a much smaller audience than years gone by.
1/16