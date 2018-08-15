Traces of migrant crisis fade from Lesbos beaches three years later

Above, tourists walk on a beach near the village of Skala Sikaminias on the Greek island of Lesbos on Aug. 3, 2018. Below, migrants arrive at the same place after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on Oct. 29, 2015.

At the height of the influx, some 5,000 refugees and migrants, mostly from war-torn Syria, were landing on the island's beaches on a daily basis. Hundreds never survived the journey across the Aegean Sea. More than 800 people, including many children, died in 2015 in the eastern Mediterranean. The situation quickly reached emergency proportions for beleaguered Lesbos as authorities tried to regulate the flow, register the exhausted survivors, and find shelter for them.