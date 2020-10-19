Trick-or-treat ... from a car seat

A baby in an Elmo costume looks at the Halloween-themed houses at Haunt O'Ween.

According to Los Angeles county, online parties or contests, such as pumpkin-carving or costume contests, are allowed, as are car parades and drive-thru attractions. Drive-thru events can also include distribution of "treat bags," but they are limited to "commercially packaged non-perishable treats,'' and recipients must remain in their vehicles.