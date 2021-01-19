Donald Trump
The Trump years in pictures: From the Women's March to the Capitol riot
In a presidency marked by polarization, Donald Trump’s term has seen conflict at the border, successful strikes overseas and unusual photo opportunities.
2017
President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol with first lady Melania Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, ushering in a new political era that was cheered and feared in equal measure.
A protester takes a picture while holding a sign that reads "IMPEACH" in downtown Washington following Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. Protesters said Trump’s possible conflicts of interest were grounds for his ouster.
Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, millions rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world to send Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer discusses the crowd size at Trump's inauguration at the White House on Jan. 21, 2017.
Spicer claimed, "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe." He did not provide any evidence.
Trump is joined by, from left, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, as he speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office on Jan. 28, 2017.
Flynn resigned in February after misleading Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Spicer resigned in July. Later in the month, Trump removed Priebus and tapped retired Gen. John Kelly for chief of staff.
Bannon left the administration in August.
Demonstrators at O'Hare airport in Chicago on Jan. 28, 2017, protest the so-called "travel ban" imposed by Trump's executive order.
Trump's orders restricting entry to the United States of nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries was criticized as effectively a "Muslim ban," something Trump denied.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, checks her phone after taking a photo as Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office on Feb. 27, 2017.
Conway said she had simply been asked to take a picture from a specific angle when she was photographed sitting on an Oval Office couch with her legs folded beneath her.
Trump sits in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler prior to a meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs to discuss health care at the White House on March 23, 2017.
Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 10, 2017. Gorsuch's wife, Marie Louise, holds a Bible.
Gorsuch replaced the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. Opposition to Gorsuch was fueled by anger over Republicans' blockade of President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland to replace Scalia.
Trump, first lady Melania, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21, 2017.
Pope Francis poses with Trump, the first lady, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, on May 24, 2017.
Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.
Peter Cvjetanovic and other white supremacists chant at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville on Aug. 11, 2017.
Trump sparked a backlash when he suggested "many sides" were to blame for the deadly violence at the white nationalist rally on Aug. 12.
Trump, the first lady and their son, Barron, wear protective glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House.
Americans from coast to coast donned protective glasses and gazed in awe at the first total solar eclipse to cross the nation since 1918. The eclipse carved a narrow “path of totality” through 12 states at 1,500 miles per hour.
Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the grass in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 15, 2017. The 11-year-old, who wrote the president requesting to mow the lawn, was so focused on the job he didn't notice the president until he was right next to him.
Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 3, 2017.
It was the president's first visit to the U.S. territory since hurricanes ravaged the island, leaving many without water, food, shelter or basic necessities.
A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as Trump's motorcade departs Trump National Golf Course on Oct. 28, 2017 in Sterling, Va.
Trump boards Air Force One in Beijing on Nov. 10, 2017.
Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledge Republican members of the House and Senate at the conclusion of an event celebrating the passage of a tax bill at the White House on Dec. 20, 2017.
The bill was the first major legislative victory for the GOP-controlled Congress and Trump since he took office almost a year earlier.
2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed-door meeting at the Capitol on Feb. 27, 2018.
Trump inspects U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego on March 13, 2018.
The president told reporters a real wall would stop "99 percent" of illegal entries across the border from Mexico and likened some of the people attempting to get into the U.S. to "professional mountain climbers" in their ability to scale high barriers.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Trump during the G-7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, on June 9, 2018.
The gathering, which included Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also with folded arms, and French President Emmanuel Macron, next to Merkel, was marked by sharp disagreements over Trump’s decision to impose higher import taxes on aluminum and steel imports. After leaving, Trump tweeted that he would instruct U.S. officials not to endorse the G-7 statement, after objecting to comments from Trudeau, the summit’s host.
A 2-year-old girl cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.
The photo of the Honduran girl came to symbolize Trump's family separation policy, even though she was not separated from her mother.
The girl's father came forward to say that a Honduran official in the U.S. had informed him that the toddler was never separated from her mother except for a brief pat-down and that the two were being held together in a family detention center.
First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland on June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket with the words "I really don't care, do you?," following her surprise visit with migrant children on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Her spokesperson said there was no hidden message, but President Donald Trump declared on Twitter that indeed there was: the jacket was meant as a memo to the media.
Trump stands in the rain with members of Bikers for Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 11, 2018.
Trump supporters cheer as he speaks at a rally on Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, 2018.
A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.
Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on Oct. 6, 2018, during the final stop of her weeklong visit to four countries in Africa. It was her first solo trip overseas as first lady.
Musician Kanye West shows a picture of a plane on a phone to Trump during a meeting in the Oval office on Oct. 11, 2018.
Sporting a red "Make America Great Again" cap, West said Trump made him feel manly, and that's why he supported the Republican businessman over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
CNN’s Jim Acosta questions President Donald Trump at a news conference at the White House on Nov. 7, 2018, as an intern reaches for the microphone.
Trump’s ongoing feud with Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, boiled over with Trump verbally berating him and the White House suspending his press access hours later.
2019
Trump stands behind fast food for a ceremony honoring the NCAA champion Clemson Tigers football team at the White House on Jan. 14, 2019.
The White House chefs were furloughed due to a partial government shutdown.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds Trump during the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019. The image of Pelosi applauding Trump, one of the most memorable moments of the night, quickly went viral.
Queen Elizabeth II greets Trump at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.
Some claimed on Twitter that the president fist-bumped the queen when he arrived, but it was just a slightly awkward handshake.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un looks on as President Trump steps across the line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019.
Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to cross the 1953 armistice line separating the two Koreas.
Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally in Lake Charles, La., on Oct. 11, 2019.
Trump is joined by, from left, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, in the Situation Room of the White House on Oct. 26, 2019.
The president was monitoring developments as U.S. Special Operations forces closed in on the Islamic State militant group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist, was killed in one the most consequential military operations of Trump's presidency.
2020
A vehicle burns near Baghdad's airport after a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.
Officials have said Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was planning imminent attacks on Americans and had to be stopped.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4, 2020.
Pelosi said she felt “liberated” as she lashed out at Trump for spreading “falsehoods” in his State of the Union address and defended her decision to tear up a copy of the speech.
Trump celebrates his impeachment acquittal at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Feb. 6.
The Senate acquitted the president almost entirely along party lines on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, bringing an end to the third presidential impeachment trial in United States history.
African American supporters lay their hands on Trump as they pray for him at the conclusion of a news conference and meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Feb. 27, 2020.
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci listen as Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing at the White House on March 20, 2020.
Trump has had a tense relationship with Fauci, calling the infectious disease specialist a "disaster" in an October phone call with campaign staff and saying every time Fauci goes on television there is a “bomb.”
Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting Floyd's death on June 1, 2020.
Lawmakers and religious leaders voiced outrage after police used tear gas against peaceful protesters outside the White House before the president's photo op at the nearby church.
Trump looks at his cell phone as Marine One arrives at the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 9, 2020.
Fireworks light up the sky above the Washington Monument and the White House at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27, 2020.
It was unprecedented in modern politics for the White House to be used as the site of an explicitly political event, with past presidents maintaining some boundaries between the office of the presidency and their re-election bids.
Trump disembarks from Air Force One as lightning splits the sky during a storm at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 28, 2020.
Trump pulls off his mask on Oct. 5, 2020, after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center where he was hospitalized with Covid-19.
"Don't be afraid of Covid," Trump tweeted before leaving Walter Reed. "Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swears in Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 26, 2020. Her husband, Jesse M. Barrett, looks on.
Barrett's confirmation by the Senate came just 30 days after her nomination and a week before the election.
Rudy Giuliani, attorney for the president, speaks to the media in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, 2020.
The news conference, where Giuliani contested the results of the election in Pennsylvania, took place just minutes after news networks announced that Joe Biden had won the presidency after it was projected that he had won the state of Pennsylvania.
Trump plays golf at Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 27, 2020, in Sterling, Va.
Trump supporters climb the walls of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after a rally where Trump refused to concede the election and vowed to fight on.
Photos: Chaos erupts as pro-Trump mob storms the Capitol
Capturing Trump's presidency: Here's what White House photographers said about his 4 years
The Week in Pictures: Sleeping rough at the Capitol and packing up the White House